"George, we have NEVER received an offer" - Eddie Hearn responds to George Kambosos Jr.'s claims

Eddie Hearn has shut down George Kambosos Jr.'s recent claims. Kambosos has been going back and forth with Devin Haney on Twitter saying his team sent him an offer for a fight. Hearn responded to Kambosos Jr.'s tweet saying:

"George, we have NEVER received an offer on email or by any other written correspondence! Agreed though, too much talk on Twitter. Let’s get it made!"

Take a look at his tweet:

Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn @georgekambosos George, we have NEVER received an offer on email or by any other written correspondence! Agreed though, too much talk on Twitter. Let’s get it made! @georgekambosos George, we have NEVER received an offer on email or by any other written correspondence! Agreed though, too much talk on Twitter. Let’s get it made!

Almost three months since his shock win over Teofimo Lopez, 'Ferocious' has not been able to secure his next opponent. There are a number of top-notch fighters in the division that want to take him on. However, he has not been able to finalize a fight yet. Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko are currently the frontrunners for the title fight.

Haney holds the only other belt in the division, the WBC Lightweight Title. A fight with him would help bring all the belts onto one man's shoulders. However, Vasyl Lomachenko, the former Unified Lightweight Champion of the world, could pose a bigger threat to 'Ferocious'. Lomachenko is one of the most skilled boxers in the world and is looking to win his titles back.

LOMA @VasylLomachenko @georgekambosos Hey champion, we have made the best offer for you. We are waiting for your decision… @georgekambosos Hey champion, we have made the best offer for you. We are waiting for your decision…

Kambosos has a lot of options to choose from so it will be interesting to see who he chooses as his next opponent. One of his main conditions will be that the fight is held in Australia, which could be the reason why some fighters are not agreeing to the fight. Australia's strict COVID-19 guidelines are the reason why even Teofimo Lopez did not want to fight down under.

Eddie Hearn reveals Oleksandr Usyk preferred the Anthony Joshua fight

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn also recently revealed that Oleksandr Usyk preferred the 'AJ' fight over the Fury fight. Hearn spoke to iFL TV after the Jacobs vs. Ryder press conference and said:

"To be honest, the situation was, was Usyk preferred the AJ fight really. He was contracted to that, that's what he though, I'll do that then I'll look to fight someone else if I win that fight. AJ preferred the Usyk fight."

Take a look at the interview:

Also Read Article Continues below

Hearn also revealed that when the plans for the step-aside deal fell through, he approached Usyk's manager and decided to move on with the rematch. Hearn said that he shares a great relationship with Usyk's manager Alexander Krassyuk and they mutually decided to set the rematch up.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Who should Kambosos fight next? Vasyl Lomachenko Devin Haney 0 votes so far