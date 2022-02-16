Vasyl Lomachenko emerges as the front runner to take on George Kambosos Jr. in June

Vasyl Lomachenko is reportedly set to challenge George Kambosos Jr. later this year. Kambosos Jr., the reigning Lightweight Champion, is looking to defend his belts later this year, while Lomachenko will be eager to reclaim what he lost to Teofimo Lopez in 2020.

Kambosos Jr. has been looking to make his first title defense in Australia ever since he upset Lopez to become the unified Lightweight Champion. After months of negotiations with the likes of Devin Haney and Lomachenko, it looks like we might see the lightweight king return soon.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger recently revealed that Kambosos Jr. is set to make his first title defense in June. However, nothing was mentioned about his opponent at the time. While the Australian is still scouting offers, it appears as if Lomachenko has accepted the deal to make the fight happen.

Coppinger recently took to Twitter to report the same. He claimed the proposed deal with Lomachenko would include a rematch clause for the second fight in Australia if 'The Matrix' won. The journalist tweeted:

"Sources: Vasily Lomachenko has agreed to his side of a deal for a fight with George Kambosos that would be televised on ESPN on June 4. Kambosos hasn’t agreed as he weighs options. Deal includes rematch clause for second fight in Australia if Loma wins"

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



espn.com/boxing/story/_… Sources: Vasily Lomachenko has agreed to his side of a deal for a fight with George Kambosos that would be televised on ESPN on June 4. Kambosos hasn’t agreed as he weighs options. Deal includes rematch clause for second fight in Australia if Loma wins Sources: Vasily Lomachenko has agreed to his side of a deal for a fight with George Kambosos that would be televised on ESPN on June 4. Kambosos hasn’t agreed as he weighs options. Deal includes rematch clause for second fight in Australia if Loma winsespn.com/boxing/story/_…

Vasyl Lomachenko was undefeated in 2021

After suffering an upset defeat to Teofimo Lopez Jr. back in October 2020, Vasyl Lomachenko fought twice in 2021 on his road to redemption. 'The Matrix' fought once in June against Masayoshi Nakatani and again in December against Richard Commey. He won via a ninth-round finish and a unanimous decision respectively.

ESPN @espn



Lomachenko finishes Nakatani with a brutal TKO 🥊 LOMA IS BACK!!Lomachenko finishes Nakatani with a brutal TKO 🥊 LOMA IS BACK!! 🔥 Lomachenko finishes Nakatani with a brutal TKO 🥊 https://t.co/mSRKVtw0ty

It is safe to say that the title shot against George Kambosos Jr. is in store for Lomachenko after two impressive performances. However, nothing seems certain as of yet. 'The Matrix' and Devin Haney's teams have reached out to Kambosos Jr. to make the fight for the Lightweight Championship happen.

The ball most certainly lies in the Australian's court at the moment. It remains to be seen whether he picks Lomachenko or Haney as his next opponent.

Edited by C. Naik