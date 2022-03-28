Fight announced: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney on June 5 in Australia

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney has officially been announced for June 5 in Australia. The fight will be for the undisputed crown at lightweight and will take place in Melbourne, Australia.

Haney has signed a multi-fight co-promotional deal with Louis Dibella and Top Rank while also agreeing to a rematch in Australia if he is victorious.

Devin Haney was previously signed to DAZN and has fought on their platform in his last six fights. However, his contract has expired and even if he loses against George Kambosos Jr., he will be co-promoted by Top Rank and Lou DiBella in his next fight.

Kambosos Jr. was set to defend his title Vasyl Lomachenko following his upset victory against Teofimo Lopez. However, the Ukrainian has opted to stay in his country and help fight off the Russian invasion.

Kambosos Jr. holds four belts at 135 pounds, namely the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC titles. Meanwhile, Haney holds the WBC strap, so the winner will unify all the major belts in the lightweight division.

Previewing George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr. and Devin haney are undefeated. Both fighters are coming off impressive victories against high-quality opponents. At only 23, Haney has already fought 27 opponents in his professional career and has 15 knockouts. 'The Dream' defeated Joseph Diaz back on December 4 via unanimous decision.

Kambosos Jr., 28, is less experienced with 20 fights and was a huge underdog when he defeated Teofimo Lopez back on November 11 via split decision. The Australian showcased incredible heart, resilience and boxing skills to beat a dangerous fighter.

Watch the highlights of George Kambosos vs Teofimo Lopez:

Regardless, both fighters have only fought a few top-class opponents in their careers so far. Haney's most notable victories were against former world champions such as Yuriorkis Gamboa and Jorge Linares. Kambosos Jr., on the other hand, only had one renowned victory prior to Lopez when he beat Lee Selby at Wembley Arena.

With the bout happening in Australia, Kambosos will have home support when he takes on Haney. 'The Dream' has never fought outside of America or Mexico, which could be a deciding factor when these two top lightweights share the ring.

Can Haney display why he is considered one of the best young talents in boxing or will Kambosos Jr. retain his titles with another outstanding performance?

