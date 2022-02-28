Vasyl Lomachenko has returned from Greece to join the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion in Ukraine. He will join the forces tasked with stopping Russia's advances into the country's capital Kyiv.

Michael Benson reported Lomachenko's enlistment on Twitter:

"Vasyl Lomachenko has joined the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion in Ukraine to defend his country from Vladimir Putin’s invasion by Russia…"

Take a look at the tweet:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Vasyl Lomachenko has joined the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion in Ukraine to defend his country from Vladimir Putin's invasion by Russia…

Ever since the Klitschko brothers joined the Ukrainian forces to defend their country, the internet has been disrespectful towards both Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko. Both these fighters are currently in their primes and have huge fights coming up. Despite all this, they decided to return to their country and join the battle to defend their motherland.

BOXRAW @BOXRAW Oleksandr Usyk has now returned to his home of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion



The heavyweight champion posted a video message declaring “NO WAR” Oleksandr Usyk has now returned to his home of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasionThe heavyweight champion posted a video message declaring “NO WAR” #boxraw 🇺🇦 Oleksandr Usyk has now returned to his home of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion✊ The heavyweight champion posted a video message declaring “NO WAR” #boxraw https://t.co/HWVbwLS4Cp

The courage that both Usyk and Lomachenko have shown is extraordinary. Both of them are multi-millionoiares that could have traveled to any country to seek refuge from the war. However, following the example of the Klitschko brothers, they have present a united front for Ukraine. They are now a symbol of hope to the people of Ukraine and the world. Both fighters were subsequently widely praised on Twitter for their actions.

Vasyl Lomachenko broke his silence on the situation in Ukraine

A few days into the war between Ukraine and Russia, both Usyk and Lomachenko were relatively quiet and did not speak out about the conflict. Lomachenko spoke about the situation for the first time in an interview with Fighthype.com:

"Of course it bothers me a lot because I believe that peace in the world should prevail and love should prevail."

Take a look at the video:

He later also sent a message to his fans via Instagram, praying for the people of his country and also for peace in the world. Lomachenko faced a lot of backlash initially for seeking refuge in Greece.

After he joined the forces in Ukraine, the internet is now praising him again. It goes to show how quicky the internet can change it's opinion on an individual.

