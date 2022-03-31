"Call me" - Oscar De La Hoya reacts to news of Gervonta Davis becoming a free agent

Oscar De La Hoya recently spoke to FightHype about the news of Gervonta Davis becoming a free agent. 'Tank' is currently signed with Mayweather Promotions, but his contract expires soon. Discussing whether it would be easier to make the Ryan Garcia fight if 'Tank' is a free agent, De La Hoya said:

"I don't know if it will be easier. I mean, who knows? Because look, Mayweather did a phenomenal job with 'Tank' Davis. I mean, he took him to a world title, he took him to the top, pay-per-view, who knows? But yeah, pay-per-view, all that, so who knows? I mean, from promoter to promoter, that's how fights would normally get done, so whoever 'Tank' Davis' promoter is, give me a call."

Oscar De La Hoya also said he would only sign 'Tank' if the boxer became a free agent following his split with Mayweather Promotions. Davis has not confirmed whether he will be parting ways with Floyd Mayweather and his promotional agency. However, 'Money' Mayweather has not denied the rumors either, so it will be interesting to see what Gervonta Davis decides to do next.

Oscar De La Hoya talks about the expectations Ryan Garcia carries going into his next fight

Ryan Garcia will take on Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9 in his highly-awaited comeback fight. 'KingRy' has not fought since January 2021 and is looking to make a spectacular return to the ring. Ahead of the fight, Oscar De La Hoya spoke to ES News about the expectations that Garcia carries going into this fight:

"Yeah would be amazing; I mean the fact that, you know, he's been off for fifteen months. Lot of people are still expecting a lot from him and rightfully so. Rightfully so, because Ryan's a talent, he's got everything that it requires to become, like I said before, to become a superstar, a world champion many times over. So this is the beginning."

De La Hoya believes Ryan Garcia will become the world champion this year. 'KingRy' has been looking for a title shot for a long time. He remains unbeaten but is yet to fight any noteworthy opponents. It will be interesting to see if Garcia gets a title shot before the end of the year.

