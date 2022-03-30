"The whole world will be watching" - Ryan Garcia claims Gervonta Davis will be the biggest money fight for him 

Ryan Garcia recently spoke about a potential fight between himself and Gervonta Davis. Garcia is currently set to fight Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9th. Davis, on the other hand, is set to fight Rolly Romero.

In an interview with FightHub TV, 'KingRy' spoke about why he wants to fight 'Tank':

"Always, I mean that's the biggest money fight obviously. Not only money, like everybody's gonna be watching, like the world will be watching myself and Tank. So I think that's the most important fight in boxing for myself and I think for the fans."

Take a look at the video:

Garcia also spoke about how he was not interested in calling anyone out but whatever happens happens. Earlier this week, 'Tank' hinted that he would soon become a free agent and may break away from Mayweather Promotions. If Davis becomes a free agent, it could become easier for him to make fights against fighters in other big promotions.

Currently, both Garcia and Davis have their hands full but the two young boxers could eventually cross paths inside the boxing ring. Davis is one of boxing's biggest draws, especially in the United States. Garcia also has the ability to sell shows out due to his ever-growing social media presence. This is a fight that would definitely sell well.

Ryan Garcia reacts to Will Smith's infamous slap at the Oscars

Ryan Garcia shared his reaction to the viral moment when Will Smith went up on stage in the middle of the Oscars ceremony and slapped Chris Rock. Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and the actor did not take it well. 'KingRy' shared his reaction via Twitter:

"I can feel why Will Smith did what he did, people often get so comfortable to talk s*** and speak however they want about you or people you love, and sometimes you get fed up."

Take a look at his tweet:

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia I can feel Why Will Smith did what he did, people often get so comfortable to to talk s*** and speak however they want about you or people you love, and sometimes you get fed up. I can feel Why Will Smith did what he did, people often get so comfortable to to talk s*** and speak however they want about you or people you love, and sometimes you get fed up.

'KingRy' defended Will Smith's actions, saying people often get too comfortable insulting people because they won't have to deal with the repercussions. As a person who has had a very public life since he was a teen, Garcia knows what it means to have yourself and your loved ones get insulted by random strangers.

