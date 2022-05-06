"Theres no way he can beat me"- Devin Haney sends a stern warning to George Kambosos Jr

Devin Haney believes he is superior to George Kambosos Jr. in every department and predicts a dominating performance against the Australian. Haney and Kambosos Jr. are set to lock horns on June 5 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The winner will become undisputed at 135 pounds and hold the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

If Haney is victorious, he will need to face Kambosos Jr for a second time in Australia. To make the bout happen, the American agreed to a rematch clause and a co-promotional deal with ESPN and Lou DiBella.

Here's what Devin Haney said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"God willing we come out victorious. I've been training hard, I know that I'm a better fighter. There's nothing that he does better than me, no way that he can beat me. I will show it on June 4th."

'The Dream' is coming into the fight off a unanimous points victory against Joseph Diaz. He has also beaten previous world champions in the past such as Jorge Linares and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Meanwhile, Kambosos Jr shocked the boxing world when he defeated Teofimo Lopez back in November via split decision to become a unified world champion.

Watch the fight highlights between Lopez and Kambosos Jr:

Devin Haney is not concerned about George Kambosos Jr's speed

Haney continued by stating how is confident of dealing with Kambosos' speed and believes he has the timing to cause the Australian problems in the ring. He said:

"You can be as fast as you want on the pads but it's different when you're in there with Haney. Anyone can be fast when there's somebody telling you to do the combinations, a bag is front of you and it's not punching back. Timing beats speed any day of the week. I don't care how fast you is, if you got timing you can stop that speed."

Watch the full interview with Haney on Fight Hype:

It remains to be seen if Haney can deal with Kambosos' explosiveness and claim the biggest victory of his career. The Australian will have home support and time will tell whether 'The Dream' can keep his nerve.

