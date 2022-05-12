WBC order a title eliminator between Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz to face the winner of Kambosos-Haney

Ryan Garcia vs. Isaac Cruz has been ordered as a lightweight title eliminator to face the winner of George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney. According to ESPN correspondent Mike Coppinger, the WBC has given Garcia and Cruz until June 14 to schedule a bout, or it will go to purse bids.

Kambosos and Haney are set to clash on June 5 at the Marvel Stadium in Australia for all the belts at 135 lbs. If Haney is victorious, he will need to rematch Kambosos Jr. in Australia. 'The Dream' signed a co-promotional deal with ESPN and Lou DiBella, which will see him fight on ESPN for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, a victory for the Australian may result in an immediate defense of his undisputed crown against Cruz or Garcia. Kambosos Jr. currently holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts and only needs the WBC title to become the lineal champion of the lightweight division.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger The WBC has ordered a lightweight title eliminator between Ryan Garcia and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, per a letter obtained by ESPN. If no deal struck, purse bid on June 14. Title held by Devin Haney, who meets George Kambosos for undisputed championship on June 5. Story coming The WBC has ordered a lightweight title eliminator between Ryan Garcia and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, per a letter obtained by ESPN. If no deal struck, purse bid on June 14. Title held by Devin Haney, who meets George Kambosos for undisputed championship on June 5. Story coming

Ryan Garcia vs. Isaac Cruz

Ryan Garcia is coming off a 12-round unanimous decision victory against Emmanuel Tagoe. 'King Ry' brushed off the ring rust from his extensive layoff and showcased his phenomenal speed and boxing skills to beat the Ghanaian.

Watch the fight highlights of Garcia vs. Tagoe below:

On the other hand, Cruz recently defeated former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Just four months after suffering a loss to Gervonta Davis, 'The Pitbull' displayed why he is still considered one of the best fighters in the lightweight division.

There has been no love lost between the two boxers who have shared some harsh words about each other on social media.

Cruz has previously questioned Garcia's chin and the American's commitment to boxing. However, 'King Ry' has expressed his willingness to fight Cruz and claims a contract had been sent to the Mexican in the past.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya say they’ve sent the contract to Isaac Cruz Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya say they’ve sent the contract to Isaac Cruz 📄 https://t.co/Er8T7jGjDs

Cruz would be one of Garcia's toughest opponents on paper. 'The Pitbull' was highly competitive against Davis back in December, and some boxing experts believe he won the fight.

Furthermore, at the age of 23, Garcia is regarded as one of the hottest talents in boxing. A more convincing win against Cruz would further bolster his reputation and suggest that he has what it takes to become a pound-for-pound superstar.

Cruz is the much shorter pugilist at 5'4 compared to the 5'10 Garcia. Regardless, boxing fans can expect a thrilling contest between two formidable fighters.

Edited by Avinash Tewari