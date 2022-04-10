"You can't knock everybody out" - Ryan Garcia hits back at critics after his UD win over Emmanuel Tagoe  

Ryan Garcia has spoken out after his unanimous decision victory over Emmanuel Tagoe. Throughout the build-up to the fight, 'KingRy' predicted that Tagoe would last two to three rounds. Garcia was extremely confident that he would knock his Ghanaian opponent out.

After the fight, Garcia spoke about what he learned from the fight:

"I was trying my best to get him out of there. I knew I was more skilled than him he couldn't really do anything to me. I was winning every round but my whole intention was like how do I get him out of there? The dude's moving, he's holding me every chance he gets. I hit him with some malicious shots, I mean, he was taking some big ones. But that's what happens, you can't knock everybody out and it was a good experience. I went 12 rounds for the first time."

This was the first time Ryan Garcia went the distance in any of his fights. Many fans complained that the fight was boring because there was just one knockdown in the entire fight and 'KingRy's opponent hardly posed a threat to him in the ring. The Ghanaian boxer looked almost scared to attack Garcia because of his blistering speed.

Ryan Garcia won via unanimous decision and will now want to challenge for the title.

Watch the interview down below:

Ryan Garcia answers questions about a potential fight against Gervonta Davis

Immediately after his bout against Emmanuel Tagoe, the interviewer asked 'KingRy' about a potential fight against Gervonta Davis during his in-ring interview. Garcia replied:

"You know, in the past I'm always with the callouts but I've grown and I'm matured and Imma let my team handle it. I'm gonna let all my coaches and everybody and when it's on it's on. But as of right now I'm gonna trust my team and we're gonna move forward."

Before his fight, Garcia had called out 'Tank' and also criticized him for not being able to knockout Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz. However, following his fight, he decided not to call Davis out and says he will allow his team to handle who he fights next. For Garcia, it was his first fight under trainer Joe Goossen, and many fans were not very impressed by his performance.

It has been more than a year since he last fought and it arguably showed in the ring against Togue.

