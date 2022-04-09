"It's just to keep your sparring partners alive"- Joe Gooseman justifies his usage of Vaseline on Ryan Garcia

In a recent clip on Ryan Garcia's YouTube channel, his coach Joe Goosen claimed he uses Vaseline on Garcia to give his sparring partners a chance.

"It's just to keep your sparring partners alive."

Ryan Garcia is preparing for his next fight against Emmanuel Tagoe in San Antonio tonight. 'KingRy' is looking to extend his undefeated record to 22-0 and become the first boxer to defeat the Ghanaian since his debut in 2004.

Garcia recently left Eddy Reynoso, who's also Canelo Alvarez's trainer. It remains to be seen if the highly touted prospect can showcase his potential against an experienced opponent.

In the same video, 'KingRy' spoke about his work ethic and how determined he is to get back in the ring:

"I'm hungry, I'm tired of f*****g training, that's a great thing. I pay every work I could possibly work, came up and pushed. Next day, grind grind grind, nothing stopped me from working. So, I'm walking through everything and it would be a tragedy if I didn't work my ass off. This man cannot stop, there's nothing you can do to me. Watch, I bet you quit before me, I guarantee you."

The return of Ryan Garcia

Garcia's last fight took place in 2021 when he defeated former Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell via a 7th-round TKO. 'KingRy' landed a phenomenal left hook on the Brit to end the contest.

The American was then scheduled to take on Javier Fortuna on July 9 but withdrew from the fight due to mental health issues. Following this setback, he was set to have a bout with Joseph Diaz Jr. on November 27. However, he suffered a hand injury in training that postponed the contest.

As a result, 'KingRy' has been out of the ring for over a year now. At the age of 23, Garcia is still young and near the beginning of his professional boxing career. A comfortable win against Tagoe would throw him back into the mix to fight other top lightweights such as George Kambosos Jr., Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, Rolly Romero, and Vasyl Lomachenko.

