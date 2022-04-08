"I was lost in my head"- Ryan Garcia recalls hitting the canvas against Luke Campbell ahead of facing Emmanuel Tagoe

Ahead of his return to the ring, Ryan Garcia discussed his first time getting knocked down.

'KingRy' is set to face Emmanuel Tagoe this weekend in his first bout in over a year. The last time the 23-year-old was in the squared circle, it was a slugfest against former lightweight title challenger Luke Campbell. The bout was expected to be the biggest challenge of his career, and it absolutely was.

After a feeling-out process in the first round, Garcia was absolutely clobbered in the second frame. The prospect was brutally knocked down, but was able to get back to his feet. Garcia wound up winning the fight, completing the comeback in the seventh round with a body-shot TKO.

In an interview with DAZN Boxing, Garcia discussed his first time getting knocked down. The prospect discussed just how cloudy his head was after eating the huge shot. He also shared how happy he was to survive the powerful blow.

"I had a lot going on before that Campbell fight. I was lost in my head [after hitting the canvas]. It was like being in a maze, and not knowing where to go... I'm just happy to be here, I really am."

Watch Garcia discuss being knocked down below:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



uncensored and unfiltered. Watch on DAZN now



#GarciaTagoe 🗣 "I was lost in my head." @RyanGarcia uncensored and unfiltered. Watch on DAZN now 🗣 "I was lost in my head."@RyanGarcia uncensored and unfiltered. Watch on DAZN now 🎥#GarciaTagoe

Ryan Garcia discusses his rivalry with Emmanuel Tagoe

Just one day after nearly coming to blows with Emmanuel Tagoe, Ryan Garcia has discussed his rivalry with the lightweight.

In the leadup to their DAZN showdown, 'KingRy' and 'The Gameboy' have exchanged words on social media and in the press. Yesterday, the two men squared up at their public workout and nearly threw down during their first fight week interaction.

Now, Garcia has explained his side of the interaction on an Instagram Live stream. The 23-year-old opined that Tagoe has been talking a lot of trash, and that he decided to give him a test of his own medicine.

Garcia said:

"I think mainly today was a, kind of a little filling out tester. Because he's been speaking a lot online throughout the course of the fight, calling me Queen Ryan. If you look at his tweets he's always saying he has the Ghana pepper, you know, things that are just little whacky. And I decided to give him a little taste of his own medicine and size him up, see how he is."

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Ryan Garcia & Emmanuel Tagoe went off during today’s media workout



#GarciaTagoe 🗣‘it’s about to be game over, I promise you that. @RyanGarcia Ryan Garcia & Emmanuel Tagoe went off during today’s media workout 🗣‘it’s about to be game over, I promise you that. @RyanGarcia Ryan Garcia & Emmanuel Tagoe went off during today’s media workout 👀#GarciaTagoe https://t.co/4XBR2bLw9A

