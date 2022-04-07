"Bout to be game over" - Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe almost came to blows during their face-off

Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe almost came to blows during their faceoff. Garcia and Tagoe came out for their open media workouts and pre-fight face-off yesterday. 'KingRy' and the Ghanaian were taking pictures and posing inside the ring before their face-off with no animosity between them. However, during their face-off, things got heated.

'KingRy' is looking to make a comeback to the ring after almost a year out of the ring. Garcia is extremely confident in his ability to dispatch the Ghanaian boxer early on. During the build-up to the fight, 'KingRy' has said that he feels he's at the top of his game despite his long absence. Ring rust is a very real problem for many boxers, and it will be interesting to see how the Mexican-American battles it.

His opponent, Emmanuel Tagoe, is a former IBO Lightweight World Champion. The Ghanaian is an experienced veteran who will look to derail the Ryan Garcia hype train. 'KingRy' is looking to use this fight to forward his career. If he is able to overcome Tagoe, he will look to challenge for the world titles next. Garcia wants to become a world champion by the end of this year

Ryan Garcia reveals the truth behind his confrontation with Emannuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia sat down with Joe Goossen and went live on Instagram. Garcia was interacting with his fans following his open media workouts and face-off against Tagoe. During the Instagram live post, Goossen asked 'KingRy' to talk to his fans about his heated moment with Tagoe:

"I think mainly today was a, kind of a little filling out tester. Because he's been speaking a lot online throughout the course of the fight, calling me Queen Ryan. If you look at his tweets he's always saying he has the Ghana pepper, you know, things that are just little whacky. And I decided to give him a little taste of his own medicine and size him up, see how he is."

Garcia was the one who initiated the heated exchange between himself and Tagoe on stage. 'KingRy' sized him up and began raising his voice. At one point he also told the Ghanaian that he would fight him right now.

