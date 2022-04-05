"I have never seen anything like it" - Joe Goossen says Ryan Garcia hits like a middleweight fighter

Joe Goosen believes Ryan Garcia hits like a middleweight. The FOX Sports analyst is also a famed boxing trainer. He has spent time with Ryan Garcia in the gym multiple times and spoke to ESNews about 'KingRy's power:

"I've often said I've had lightweights, I go, yeah they hit like middleweights, and I would put Ryan in the same category. He hits like a middleweight. You know if you had a middleweight and he delivered that kinda power you'd be happy with it."

Take a look at the video:

'KingRy' is finally making a comeback to the ring after more than a year away from. Garcia had a number of problems that caused him to take multiple breaks from fighting. It will be interesting to see if ring rust proves to be a problem for the Mexican American. His fight against Emmanuel Tagoe could set him up for bigger fights in the division.

Tagoe is a former IBO Lightweight Champion and has only one loss to his name, along with 32 wins. The Ghanaian is among the top ten best active boxers in the lightweight division. It will be interesting to see how he matches up against Ryan Garcia on April 9th.

Ryan Garcia says he is much more than just challenges on social media

Ryan Garcia has silenced doubters who believe he is a 'social media fighter'. 'KingRy' has proven time and again that his skills are equally as deadly inside the ring, as well as in his training videos. During the open workouts, he spoke about what he really does in training, apart from the videos he posts on social media:

"I don't show anybody what I'm working on. I just post the stuff that I know is gonna go viral for boxing, like speed drills or body shot challenges. Do you really think I actually do that in the training session? People just don't think. I don't beat a gold medalist just by doing f***ing body shot challenges and speed drills. If I'm able to do that I must be the greatest ever."

Take a look at the tweet from ESPN Ringside:

Fans and boxing analysts alike have always criticized 'KingRy' for focusing more on social media rather than his boxing. It will be interesting if Garcia can prove them wrong again against the Ghanaian boxer.

Edited by John Cunningham

