"I'm looking forward to a dog fight"- Ryan Garcia wants a dog fight against Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia has suggested that he's looking forward to a "dog fight" upon his return to the ring against Emmanuel Tagoe.

'KingRy' is set to return to the boxing ring after more than 15 months on the sidelines. Garcia was last seen in action against Luke Campbell back in January 2021, earning an emphatic TKO victory. The 23-year-old will be taking on former IBO Lightweight Champion Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9th.

During a recently held press conference for his fight against the Ghanian boxer, Garcia commented on how sees the fight playing out. The undefeated boxer further claimed that he'd be looking forward to a dog fight, saying:

"I have a great opportunity, you know, Tagoe is a legitimate contender, I have nothing but respect for him. He has a big opportunity himself here you know, he's been looking for a tough fight, he's been looking for one of the fights that could either make or break him and I'm looking forward to a dog fight, I mean if it so happens to be one. So I'm definitely not looking past him, whether or not people think he's a good contender or not, I respect him."

Watch the full Garcia vs. Tagoe press conference below:

Ryan Garcia parted ways with Eddy Reynoso ahead of his return

Ryan Garcia has switched head trainers ahead of highly anticipated return to the boxing ring on April 9th. 'KingRy' was training with Canelo Alvarez's head coach Eddy Reynoso since 2018, however, their professional relationship has come to an end.

In a statement released by the undefeated boxer, he mentioned that he will now begin training under Hall of Fame trainer Joe Goosen. Garcia further announced that he will train out of his own gym in San Diego moving forward. He said:

"I'm excited to announce that I will now be working with Hall of Fame trainer Joe Goossen, in addition to my father, Henry Garcia. Joe's legendary career spans several decades working with championship fighters. I worked with Joe when I was growing up, and the two of us have maintained a great relationship over the years."

He added:

"I can't wait to pick back up where we left off, and to continue this journey together. I'll now be working out of my own gym, Fierce King, in San Diego and my goal remains the same: to become a world champion."

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Ryan Garcia announced that he’s now training with Joe Goosen and has parted ways with Eddy Reynoso. Ryan Garcia announced that he’s now training with Joe Goosen and has parted ways with Eddy Reynoso. https://t.co/5LZHJegt6M

Edited by C. Naik