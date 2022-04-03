Watch: Ryan Garcia explains his training camp routine and diet 

Ryan Garcia released a YouTube video of a day in his life as a professional boxer in training camp. 'KingRy' is one week away from his highly awaited return to the ring against Emmanuel Tagoe.

He also showed fans what his diet consisted of in a day. Garcia's personal chef and nutritionist Giovani Velez broke down his diet.

Take a look at the video:

The first thing Ryan Garcia has in the morning is tea. He drinks tea during his morning shadow boxing routine to help him burn calories. Then at 9:30 am, Velez prepares Avacado toast with lemon, basil, egg, turkey, and tomatoes for the Mexican-American boxer. Breakfast is followed by a light snack consisting of fruits and nuts to satisfy the cravings for something sweet.

Following his training session at the gym, Ryan Garcia comes back home to a protein-rich meal. Velez decides what to add to the meal depending on what 'KingRy' weighs, what weight he wants to reach, and how far away he is from fightweek.

In the video, Velez prepared a Chicken Tortellini with Chicken topped with some cheese. Lastly, Velez fixed up another snack to satisfy the sweet cravings with a ricecake topped with almond butter and strawberries.

Oscar De La Hoya talks about Ryan Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya recently spoke about Garcia's future. Garcia is one of the brightest prospects in the lightweight division. In an interview with K.O Artist Sports, his promoter Oscar De La Hoya said:

"What's interesting is that everybody wants to fight Ryan. With a world title or without a world title, they want to fight him because he's a superstar, and he's a superstar in the making, everybody knows that if you fight Ryan, you have a chance to elevate your status, and that's a very unique position to be in. I think Ryan right now is in the perfect moment."

Take a look at the tweet uploaded by DAZN Boxing:

Garcia took a hiatus to focus on his mental health but is now on his back and has the skill to potentially become one of boxing's top lightweights.

