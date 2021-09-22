"Very impressive" - Canelo humbly accepts that Ryan Garcia has faster hands than him

Canelo Alvarez is the latest star to hail Ryan Garcia's hand speed. The highly decorated super-middleweight admitted that Garcia had faster hands than he did.

While in conversation with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Canelo Alvarez offered some candid insight into his thoughts. When asked about who has the faster hands, Canelo did not hesitate before picking Garcia:

"Him [Ryan Garcia]... Yeah, very Impressive," responded Canelo Alvarez.

How did Ryan Garcia impress Canelo Alvarez?

Ryan Garcia has always been an active presence on social media. Posting videos of himself training and sparring is something that Garcia indulges in quite often. He often posts footage of himself training and sparring. In several such videos, Garcia can be seen showing off his speed on the pads.

Canelo Alvarez is not the only fighter that Ryan Garcia has impressed with his swift striking. UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou was bewitched by Garcia's skills on the pad. Ngannou was also pleasantly surprised after witnessing the power in Garcia's hands.

Canelo Alvarez is no slouch either. The Mexican has incredibly fast hands and impeccable striking. Countless training videos of Canelo show him shadowboxing and hitting pads with blistering speed.

Canelo Alvarez may be slower than Ryan Garcia, but he certainly has one of the fastest pairs of hands at middleweight and super-middleweight. The Mexican will hope to bring all the speed and power that he has in store when he faces Caleb Plant.

Set to go down in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 6th, the fight promises to be a smashing event. The pre-fight rituals have already set the tone for the nature of the contest. Their recent altercation suggests that the bout is now personal.

