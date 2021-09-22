Watch: Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant engage in a brawl at their press conference

Things got heated between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant at a press conference held in New York earlier today.

The two boxing superstars exchanged some words during their face-off before Alvarez shoved away Plant on stage. The American retaliated by swinging a huge left hand. Alvarez evaded it and landed a counter punch of his own, leaving Plant with a cut below his left eye.

Watch their scuffle in the video below:

Alvarez and Plant are set to compete for the undisputed super middleweight title on November 6 this year. The bout will take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The duo were first expected to step into the ring on September 18. However, contractual disputes stalled the fight without a rescheduled date. Alvarez was then rumored to take on Dmitry Bivol instead.

In mid-August, Alvarez and Plant solved their contractual disagreements. It was later announced that they will indeed lock horns on November 6.

Alvarez is coming off an eighth-round TKO win over Billy Joe Saunders. The Mexican sensation broke Saunders' orbital bone, forcing the Englishman's corner to throw in the towel.

Meanwhile, Plant's last fight was against his namesake Caleb Traux. Defeating Traux via unanimous decision, 'Sweethands' defended his IBF middleweight title for the third time.

Caleb Plant is confident he can beat Canelo Alvarez

Caleb Plant is heading into the biggest fight of his life as an underdog. The 29-year-old is already being dismissed by the boxing community as a worthy challenger to Canelo Alvarez's throne. But Plant is confident that he will cause a major upset when he shares the boxing ring with Canelo Alvarez.

"I know a lot of you when I say I'm gonna win on November 6, because I'm gonna win November 6, that you don't believe me. But let me explain something to you all, all of you who tell me what I can't do, a lot of you live believable lives, and you've accomplished believable things... I don't need you guys to believe in me. I've been doing it my whole life. So mark my words, you will hear the words, 'and the new undisputed super middleweight', the only difference is right after that you'll hear the words, 'and still undefeated,'" said Plant at the press conference.

