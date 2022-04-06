"Great a** fighter"- Ryan Garcia is all love for Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia has complemented fellow lightweight Gervonta Davis, suggesting that he's a great fighter.

Both 'KingRy' and Davis are due for their next bouts. While Garcia will be taking on Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9th, 'Tank' will lock horns with Rolando Romero on May 28th. Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the ring, Garcia had a few things to say about his lightweight comrade.

The 23-year-old's statement was seemingly surprising due to the fact that Davis has been rather disrespectful towards him. 'Tank' has demeaned Garcia on multiple occasions, calling him an easy opponent.

During a recent media scrum, Garcia was surprisingly all love for Davis:

"Gervonta Davis, I say he's a f**king great a** fighter. I think... I give credit where credit is due."

Watch 'KingRy' talk about Gervonta Davis below:

Ryan Garcia's father claims there is no animosity with Canelo Alvarez

Ahead of his bout against Emmanuel Tagoe, 'KingRy' announced that he was switching trainers and leaving Eddy Reynoso to join hands with Joe Goossen. The decision shocked the boxing community. However, soon after the announcement, Canelo Alvarez went on to publicly criticize Garcia by suggesting that he lacks determination.

Looking at the situation from the outside, it might look like there is a lot of tension between the two camps. However, Henry Garcia recently cleared the air surrounding the subject. During a recent interview with Fino Boxing, Ryan Garcia's father opened up on the situation, claiming that there is no animosity between them.

"I feel there is a friendship and I know there will always be a friendship because of what they did for us. I mean, I appreciate what they did. You can't, you can't knock that, that's something that's valuable and Ryan knows that, that's why Ryan said that when they finally meet you're gonna see that you know, you're gonna see that. I mean because love conquers all you know that. So it's gonna carry over you know? Because there's no animosity here."

Watch Henry Garcia's full interview with Fino Boxing below:

