"There's no animosity here" - Ryan Garcia's father opens up on relationship with Canelo Alvarez

Ryan Garcia's father has opened up about the relationship with Canelo Alvarez and his team.

Ahead of highly ancticipated return to the boxing ring, 'KingRy' made a shock move and decided to leave Eddy Reynoso, the head trainer of Canelo Alvarez. Since then, the pound-for-pound king has publicly criticized the 23-year-old suggesting that he lacks determination.

Seeing the situation from the outside, many have suggested that there is a lot of tension between the two camps. However, the father of the undefeated lightweight boxer has revealed that there is no animosity between them, at least from their side.

During a recent interview with Fino Boxing, Henry Garcia opened up about the situation and said:

"I feel there is a friendship and I know there will always be a friendship because of what they did for us. I mean, I appreciate what they did. You can't, you can't knock that, that's something that's valuable and Ryan knows that, that's why Ryan said that when they finally meet you're gonna see that you know, you're gonna see that. I mean because love conquers all you know that. So it's gonna carry over you know? Because there's no animosity here."

Watch Henry Garcia's full interview with Fino Boxing below:

Ryan Garcia talks about fighting Gervonta Davis

'KingRy' has opened up about a potential fight against Gervonta Davis, suggesting that a fight against 'Tank' would be his biggest money fight. During a recent interview with FightHub TV, Garcia said:

"Always, I mean that's the biggest money fight obviously. Not only money, like everybody's gonna be watching, like the world will be watching myself and Tank. So I think that's the most important fight in boxing for myself and I think for the fans."

Watch the full interview below:

Despite Ryan Garcia wanting to fight Gervonta Davis, he currently has his hands full as 'KingRy' is set to return to the boxing ring within less than a week against Emmanuel Tagoe.

Garcia will look to make quick work of the former IBO champion in an attempt to land marquee fights against the likes of 'Tank', George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney moving forward.

