George Kambosos Jr. talks potential fights with Ryan Garcia, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Gervonta Davis

George Kambosos Jr. has spoken about potential fights against some of the best lightweights in the world. In an interview with FightHype.com, he spoke about the prospective mega-fights that can be made in the division:

"You see it, Ryan Garcia said he would, he'll come and fight me in Australia, let's hope so. He struggles to find a gym in America so it'll be a tough one for him to come all the way here. Lomachenko, he will come in no matter what, if he didn't have this war he would be here. Tank Davis, let's say we've had our share of few issues with the Mayweather Promotional company."

Take a look at the video:

'Ferocious' also spoke about how Gervonta Davis might be questioning why he isn't getting the big fights. According to the Australian, there are a lot of mega fights to make in the division. As long as he holds the belt, he will bring these fights to Australia.

Ever since his win over Teofimo Lopez in November last year, 'Ferocious' has been talking about defending his titles in Australia.

He will finally get to defend his belts and potentially win another belt when he takes on Devin Haney in Australia. This fight will crown the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world.

George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney share a heated exchange in virtual fight announcement press conference

'The Dream' began claiming that George Kambosos Jr. was forced into their upcoming fight and did not want to fight him. Kambosos replied:

"You were chosen, you got forced in this position. I'll take the same deal as Loma does, I'll take the same deal as Loma."

Take a look at the video:

Haney then went on to say that the Australian was scared to fight him and that he would beat him. Kambosos replied saying he would see on June 5. The pair are set to fight on June 5 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. 'Ferocious' got his wish to defend his belts in Australia.

For 'The Dream', getting this fight has been a very tough ordeal. After months of back-and-forth with Kambosos and his team, he had to sign a deal with Lou DiBella and ESPN.

