"He might need to get some help"- Devin Haney comments on Teofimo Lopez's situation

Devin Haney has commented on Teofimo Lopez's situation and suggested that he might need to get help.

Teofimo Lopez hasn't looked in the right mental state ever since his shock loss to George Kambosos Jr. Since his defeat, 'The Takeover' has suggested on various occasions that he was robbed of the fight and that it was all a "plan" to make Devin Haney fight George Kambosos. However, that isn't the case at all.

During a recent interview with FightHype, Devin Haney commented on the situation and claimed that Teofimo Lopez is just being delusional. While suggesting that 'The Takeover' needs to acknowledge his loss to get better, 'The Dream' said:

"I told you guys he [Teofimo Lopez] was delusional before and it started to show, like something's wrong. He might need to get some help or something because I'm worried about him for real."

He added:

"I truly think that something's wrong because he really believes that, he said something about a decision, it was already made. Bro you lost, you have to acknowledge that to get better or to you know to go out and get more understanding, you lost to a better man that night."

Watch Haney's full interview with FightHype below:

Devin Haney reveals that he is taking less money to fight George Kambosos Jr.

'The Dream' is set to take on George Kambosos Jr. on June 5th for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship in Melbourne, Australia. Ahead of the highly anticipated championship bout, Haney has revealed that he has agreed to take less money than he should've for this fight.

However, Haney asserted that this fight is for his legacy in the history books of the sport.During an interview with FightHype, 'The Dream' said:

"I'm taking a lot less money than what I should be making for this fight, but it is what it is, it's about my name being in the history books and my name being remembered and the money will come. You know, everybody can't be the 'Money' man without going through the 'Pretty Boy' stage.

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by David Andrew