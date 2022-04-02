"He will run for his life" - George Kambosos Jr. believes he is too powerful for Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr. believes he will be too powerful for Devin Haney when the two undefeated fighters meet on June 5 at the Marvel Stadium in Australia. Kambosos Jr. and Haney will battle it out to become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion, with the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO Titles all on the line.

Watch the first press conference of George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney below:

Haney accepted a multi-fight co-promotional deal with Top Rank and Lou DiBella, where he will continue to fight on ESPN regardless of the result. 'The Dream' will also need to have a rematch against Kambosos Jr. in Australia if he is victorious.

Here's what the Australian champion said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"I believe he will run, he will run for his life when he feels the power. When it comes to his defensive skills, I don't think they're that great. We have seen him hurt before, he's been wobbled, he's been rocked and these are against guys that are way out of their prime or featherweights. So, when a natural lightweight in his prime hits him clean and hits him multiple times, I'm excited to see how he reacts."

George Kambosos Jr. rates Teofimo Lopez more than Devin Haney

When asked whether Haney is as much of a threat as Teofimo Lopez, the Australian stated that 'The Dream' has more vulnerabilities. During the same interview with Fight Hype, he said:

"Every fighter is a threat and you got to respect them all, but I just see more holes in Devin Haney than I did with the Lopez fight. I knew with Lopez, his style, size and the punching power he has, he could hurt you at any time. I saw more danger in that fight, more than Lomachenko. Haney is a good fighter, but we see the holes."

It remains to be seen if Haney will give Kambosos Jr. a tougher fight than the Honduran-American boxer. Lopez was considered the best lightweight in the world after his upset win over Vasyl Lomachenko.

Devin Haney is coming off a 12-round unanimous decision win against Joseph Diaz. In June, he will have an opportunity to showcase his talent and prove that he deserves to become undisputed. However, Kambosos Jr. will be his toughest opponent till date on paper.

Watch George Kambosos Jr.'s full interview with Fight Hype below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak