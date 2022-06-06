Ryan Garcia - Social Media fame outside of the ring

Ryan Garcia is predominantly known for his boxing career, as the twenty-three-year-old is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport. Despite the young boxer's fame in the sporting world, he is also a huge star outside of boxing.

Garcia has a professional record of 22-0 with 18 knockouts, with his biggest fight arguably coming against former British Olympian Luke Campbell in 2021. The American is also known for his extremely fast hand speed and is regarded as one of the fastest punchers in the sport.

'KingRy' has built up an impressive following on social media, which benefits the marketing of himself as a competitive athlete. The Californian is already a huge star without being a world champion yet. This is due to his creative spark on social media platforms.

The young fighter has the fifth highest social media following in the sport of boxing, only being behind Canelo Alvarez, Mike Tyson, Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather.

The young American's popularity seems to stem from his friendships with celebrities like Jake Paul and by posting videos showcasing his hand speed. His popularity then resulted in the fighter signing a deal to become an ambassador for the fast-growing GymShark.

Garcia has 8.8 million followers on Instagram, 4.8 million followers on TikTok and 100.7k followers on Twitter, which is unheard of for a boxer of his experience level. Furthermore, the American posts entertaining boxing content on his YouTube channel, which has 1.2 million subscribers.

The American's most popular video is 'Helping Jake Paul get ready for his next fight', which has 7 million views. Paul, of course, is a YouTube sensation who is five fights into his own boxing career.

Watch Ryan Garcia's most popular YouTube video here:

Can Ryan Garcia be the biggest star in boxing?

The 23-year-old certainly has the platform to be a huge name in the sport. He is only 22 fights into his career and has a large fanbase.

Ryan Garcia has more Instagram followers than many boxing stars such as Tyson Fury, Gennadiy Golovkin and Manny Pacquiao. The young star has already marketed and branded himself, which is why he is already a popular name in the sport.

The California man is involved in one of the most competitive weight divisions as a lightweight. He is amongst huge names such as Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr. and Gervonta Davis.

With Garcia already having a social media following, he must now build on his boxing career even further. If the American wants to be the biggest star in boxing, he must first look to become the champion of his division.

The Undisputed Champion of the lightweight division is Devin Haney who is the same age as Garcia. The pair have already competed against each other in the amateur game, where they each took two wins off of each other.

Ryan Garcia's next fight will be against Javier Fortuna, which is expected to take place on July 16 in Los Angeles. If he can surpass his next challenge, he can begin to clash with some bigger names in the lightweight division.

