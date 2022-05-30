"Coming off two losses almost makes your career in the balance" - Eddie Hearns talks Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3

On September 17, the third fight of a gigantic trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will take place. The pair created history with two hugely entertaining fights in September 2017 and September 2018.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has expressed his enthusiasm ahead of the third encounter for the two superstars. Hearn will be promoting the bout through DAZN, where he recently explained the pressure on the Mexican for this fight.

Hearn told DAZN Boxing:

"The reality is, coming off two losses almost puts your career in the balance. We know that Canelo went up to 175, it was a big ask, but he was expected to win that fight [against Dmitry Bivol]."

The British promoter then added:

"He's [Canelo] still the favorite. Gennadiy Golovkin sometimes gets a little bit of criticism for the [Ryota] Murata fight but the guy hadn't boxed for over 400 days... I think the move to 168 [pounds] is going to really help Gennadiy Golovkin. Don't forget that he's been at 160 [pounds] for nine/10 years of his career."

The world was left in shock on May 7 when the then-pound-for-pound king was defeated by Dmitry Bivol, who retained his WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Title. There was uncertainty about whether Canelo Alvarez would face Dmitry Bivol in an immediate rematch but the Mexican is now looking to end the 'GGG' rivalry for good.

Alvarez now holds two professional losses on his record, and he is under more pressure than ever to defeat the Kazakh in a career-defining fight.

'GGG', however, still only has one blemish on his record and will look to take away the Mexican's undisputed status as the fight will be contested for Canelo’s Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship.

Watch Hearn's full interview here:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin - Will history repeat itself?

When the two middleweights met in their first fight, many fans were left confused after the bout ended in a controversial draw. The general opinion among fans and the media was that Golovkin had won the fight convincingly. After the controversial decision, it set up an even more intriguing rematch.

The rematch served to be much more balanced throughout the contest, which resulted in the Mexican claiming victory. Despite this, Golovkin and many viewers still felt that Alvarez wasn't deserving of the win.

Golovkin is now 40-years-old and will look to make his final push for greatness and revenge over his rival. Meanwhile, after Alvarez's very recent loss to Bivol, he will be eager to redeem himself with a convincing win. All parties will be hoping for a fair result and for the winner to fully deserve the victory.

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 2 here:

