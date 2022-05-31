"It woud be a major coup for Matchroom and DAZN" - Eddie Hearn on signing Gervonta Davis

Following Gervonta Davis' victory over Rolando Romero on Saturday night, it looks as though he will be parting ways with Mayweather Promotions. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has expressed his interest in signing the American.

Davis has just come off the back of an emphatic win over Romero, where he knocked his fellow countryman out in the sixth round. The devastating knockout rewarded 'Tank' with his 27th professional victory.

The lightweight first met Floyd Mayweather in 2015, where the former fighter was visiting one of Adrien Broner's training camps. The young American was training in the same gym as Broner and Mayweather noticed his talent. Davis ended up joining Mayweather Promotions later that year.

Eddie Hearn recently revealed his interest in the young American, as he told iFL TV:

"I think he’s going to take control of his career, and obviously if he’s available, then we would love to work with him... We’ll certainly be reaching out to him to find out if he is out of contract and if he is out of contract, he should listen to everybody because there’s going to be some really interesting offers out there for him."

Hearn went on to say:

“Would it make me feel good to sign Gervonta Davis? Yes, from a business perspective and for my job with DAZN. It would be a major coup for DAZN and Matchroom to land Gervonta Davis."

With 'Tank' eager to compete against the very best in his division, signing with DAZN will offer him a huge opportunity to push higher up the ranks.

After the lightweight beat his opponent on Saturday night, another American rival, Ryan Garcia, took to Twitter to call him out. The pair have feuded in recent years and if they encounter each other inside the squared circle, it will be a massive event.

The undisputed lightweight fight between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. will be on June 5. Davis will certainly look to try and face the winner to claim the top spot in the weight class and has already challenged Haney to a contest if he wins.

Watch Hearn's full interview here:

Why is Gervonta Davis leaving Mayweather Promotions?

Davis is 27 years old now and is ranked No.4 in The Ring's lightweight rankings. The American has struggled to gain a consistent level of highly regarded names to fill up his resume.

The problem 'Tank' has had is that while being under the wing of Mayweather Promotions, many of his opponents were also promoted by the same team. This means that he hasn't been put into mega fights due to his promotional team often choosing fights that have been easier to make.

Furthermore, the 27 year old wants to take more control of his career and handle his own responsibilities and priorities. Davis could look to replicate Terence Crawford's strategy by leaving a promotional team to engage in bigger fights.

Watch Davis vs. Romero here:

