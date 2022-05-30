How much did Gervonta Davis earn from his KO over Rolando Romero?

On Saturday night, Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero met inside the ring for a highly anticipated matchup. Davis is a huge pay-per-view star and, on a huge night of boxing, the American collected significant earnings for his victory.

'Tank' Davis stopped his opponent with a one-punch knockout in the sixth round to remain undefeated. The contest was very close up until the knockout, as 'Tank' unloaded a powerful left hand with just over thirty seconds left of the round.

According to The SportsGrail, 'Tank' was guaranteed a purse of $2 million, while his opponent got $500k. Davis' pay-per-view share was 60%, which meant that he walked away with $5 million while Romero earned $1.5 million of total payouts.

The lightweight battle headlined the card at the Barclays Center in New York. Erislandy Lara and Gary O’Sullivan also fought on the card in a middleweight bout for the WBA (Regular) Middleweight Title. With noteworthy names on the card, it was sure to attract many pay-per-view buys.

Gervonta Davis is usually somewhere in the 200,000 range for pay-per-view purchases. Even if his buy rates aren’t hugely excessive, he successfully fills out arenas consistently.

Can Gervonta Davis' next fight draw even more pay-per-view buys?

Gervonta Davis’ future looks uncertain with claims that he will part ways with Mayweather Promotions. This could potentially allow the American to step up his chances of fighting bigger names in the lightweight division.

Boxing fans have expressed their frustration with 'Tank' competing against arguably lesser opposition without huge names. There's an urge for Davis to compete against the best lightweights in the division.

The stacked division includes exciting names like Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.

Garcia was in attendance for Davis' recent fight and the pair have had a history of back and forths with each other. A matchup between the two Americans would draw huge pay-per-view buys and would host a huge event.

With Davis leaving his promotional deal and Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. quickly approaching, the division will open up for some hugely anticipated matchups. If Davis selects a fight with another lightweight star, his pay-per-view buys will significantly increase.

Watch Davis' knockout vs. Romero here:

