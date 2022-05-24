'I wanna fight you if you win' - Gervonta Davis responds to Devin Haney

Gervonta Davis fired back at Devin Haney on Monday, calling him an “email champ” in response to Haney's recent comment about Davis never fighting anybody of note.

Haney, the WBC Lightweight Champion, said he didn’t know why Davis is bothering to leave Mayweather Promotions after his fight this Saturday against Rolando Romero because if he’s not going to fight anyone, he should stay loyal to Mayweather.

When told about Haney’s comments on the Last Stand Podcast, 'Tank' said:

"He’s an email champ. He’s fighting because somebody mailed him the belt, and he was talking crazy. If you win, let’s make the fight happen, since you wanna talk crazy. I wanna fight you if you win, Devin Haney.”

Check out Davis' comments in the video below:

The two lightweights have been involved in a war of words for quite some time now, which will likely continue until they eventually square off in the ring. Davis is eyeing another defense of his title this Saturday as he looks to push his unbeaten record to 27-0 against Rolando Romero. After the fight, 'Tank' will part ways with Mayweather Promotions.

Haney, on the other hand, faces a tough challenge on June 5 against George Kamosos Jr. The pair will look to put their belts on the line for a title unification bout in Melbourne, Australia, later this year.

Gervonta Davis vs. Devin Haney

Devin Haney's latest performance was the best of his career so far – a decision win over Joseph Diaz to retain the WBC Lightweight Championship. The following day, Gervonta Davis overcame an injured hand to beat Issac Cruz via unanimous decision.

Haney and Davis have been linked since their respective fights, but Davis caused a stir in his post-fight interview. He claimed that Haney, Ryan Garcia, and three-belt champion George Kambosos Jr. are 'easy work'.

Since those comments, Davis has received criticism for the remarks because up until this point, 'Tank' and his promotional team at Mayweather Promotions have remained steadfast in not matching him against anyone outside of their promotional outfit.

Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) had a fiery rebuttal for Davis and reminded him that if he and his fellow lightweights were that easy, he should cross over and make the fights. While on The DAZN Boxing Show, Haney said:

"If we was easy work, then he would have fought us, just saying, when he said it was easy for him to fight [like] Issac Cruz. That fight was easy to be made. These fights will be easy to be made if the rest of the division was easy work."

Edited by C. Naik