Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. venue: Everything you need to know about the Marvel Stadium

The Docklands Stadium, also known as the Marvel Stadium, hosts a huge event between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr on Saturday night.

According to ESPN Cricinfo and Marvel Stadium, the super stadium's construction cost is $460 million (Australian dollars) and contains many distinctive features. The unique stadium features a retractable roof, 1000 video seats, 13 function rooms, and 66 corporate boxes. It was established in 2000, with the construction taking three years to complete.

The multi-purpose sports and entertainment stadium sits in the Docklands area of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. It has a capacity ranging from 12,000 to 70,000, with a capacity of 48,000 for cricket matches. The playing area holds dimensions of 170m long and 140m wide.

The Marvel Stadium is used for Australian rules football and was initially built to replace Waverley Park. It fits spectators for multiple sporting events, including domestic Twenty20 cricket, Melbourne Victory soccer matches, rugby league, and rugby union matches.

This weekend, however, the stadium will host a huge boxing event for lightweight champions Haney and Kambosos Jr. The lightweight unification fight will have the WBA, IBF, WBO, and WBC Lightweight belts on the line and will hope to break the Australian attendance record

The current record was set by Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn in 2017, which sold 51,026 seats.

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr - A closer look

George Kambosos, born and raised in Sydney, returns to his home country as he takes part in a hugely significant boxing event in front of his own fans. Melbourne has a large Greek population, so many fans will be in support of their man Kambosos, who is of Greek descent.

Devin Haney is one of the most exciting fighters in boxing right now and is certainly taking no prisoners in his quest to become the undisputed champion. Haney presents exceptional defensive skills, and his work-rate is unbearable for his opponents. Many say that his style is similar to that of former fighter Floyd Mayweather Jr.

While the odds are stacked against George Kambosos, he has great speed and a high boxing IQ. 'Ferocious' showcased his grit and determination in his recent bout against Teofimo Lopez.

The fight could play out to be a truly amazing contest. Fans can't wait to see who will become the undisputed lightweight king inside Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

