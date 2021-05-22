What is Manny Pacquiao's reach compared to his next opponent Errol Spence Jr?

Manny Pacquiao has announced that he will fight Errol Spence Jr. in a boxing match on August 21, 2021.

The 42-year-old will go up against a much younger Spence, who currently holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

'Pacman' dismantled plenty of opponents inside the boxing ring throughout his 26-year-long career. His resume is even more impressive when one learns that he has a modest reach of 67 inches.

In his last fight against Keith Thurman, Manny Pacquiao had a reach disadvantage of two inches. However, the Filipino still outclassed the American with his incredibly crisp striking technique.

Spence will enter the clash opposite Pacquiao with a significant reach advantage of five inches. The 31-year-old boasts a reach of 72 inches, making him a serious threat to Pacquiao's much-awaited return.

Spence's last opponent, Dani Garcia, had a reach of 68 1⁄2 inches. 'The Truth' dominated Garcia when the two locked horns in December last year.

Although reach is not the only factor that determines the outcome of a fight, it does play an important role in a head-to-head tactical battle.

"He's not going to make a fool of himself fighting YouTubers" - President of Manny Pacquiao Promotions

Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman

Manny Pacquiao Promotions president Sean Gibbons told ESPN that the former eight-division champion didn't entertain the idea of sharing the boxing ring with YouTubers-turned-boxers.

According to Gibbons, Pacquiao only seemed interested in competing against high-level boxers. He said:

"Many people believe Spence is the best welterweight in the world and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and Pacquiao has never shied away from fighting real fights. He's not going to make a fool of himself fighting YouTubers or social media guys like Floyd Mayweather is, and he wants to continue his legacy. He's always fought the best, and he doesn't want to change now."

Gibbons was alluding to Pacquiao's former rival Floyd Mayweather, who is set to fight Logan Paul on June 6.

'Money' has also expressed interest in challenging Jake Paul and longtime adversary 50 Cent.