Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao confirms he will fight Errol Spence Jr. on August 21

Manny Pacquiao has claimed he will fight Errol Spence Jr. on August 21 of this year. According to the former eight-division champion, he will compete against Spence Jr. with the WBC and IBF welterweight titles on the line.

Pacquiao's last fight was opposite Kieth Thurman in July 2019. He defeated the American via a split decision to claim the WBA (Super) welterweight title.

Manny Pacquiao recently made the announcement of his boxing showdown with Spence Jr. via Twitter. The 42-year-old tweeted a poster of his upcoming clash, in which it was revealed the duo will face each other in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021.

Spence Jr. is yet to be defeated in the boxing ring and has a perfect 27-0 record. 'The Truth' has recorded 21 knockout finishes and is considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

Spence's last fight was against Danny Garcia. He defeated the former light welterweight champion via a unanimous decision to retain a pair of welterweight titles.

Manny Pacquiao was hoping for a super fight against Conor McGregor in 2021

Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman

Before working out a deal with Errol Spence Jr., Manny Pacquiao admitted that he was looking to fight Conor McGregor in 2021. However, following the Irishman's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, the chances of a potential McGregor vs. Pacquiao bout began to diminish.

"I am open to it all, ready for it all. I will certainly attain a boxing world title before I call it a day. And I would be excited to do that against Emmanuel Pacquiao. They're (Spence and Crawford) my options, but right now I want to experience fighting an MMA (mixed martial artist)," Pacquiao told Business Mirror in 2020.

After UFC 257, Manny Pacquiao congratulated Poirier for his win, and consequently shut the door on his fight with McGregor.

"Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to @DustinPoirier Huge win! #UFC257," said Pacquiao.

Pacquiao's willingness to fight Spence Jr. at the age of 42 speaks volumes about his character. The legendary boxer could potentially put his legacy at risk if he succumbs to a defeat against the WBC and IBF welterweight champion.