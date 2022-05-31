Javier Fortuna vs. Ryan Garcia boxing record comparison

Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna have agreed to a deal for a 135-pound fight on July 16 in Los Angeles on DAZN.

The pair were expected to fight last July, but Garcia withdrew to focus on his mental health. The American was then matched up to fight Joseph Diaz Jr. in November 2021 but was forced to pull out after he sustained a wrist injury that demanded surgery.

Fortuna has proven to be an experienced professional, as he holds a record of 37-3-1. The Dominican has captured 26 knockouts from his victories, which gives him a 60.47% knockout rate. The southpaw, however, also suffered a knockout loss to Jason Sosa in 2016.

The young American still holds his unbeaten status, as he has an impressive record of 22-0. Garcia has earned 18 knockouts in the professional game, which gives him an 81.82% knockout rate. Despite the unbeaten record, the Californian was tested against Luke Campbell, where the Brit dropped him in the second round.

The Dominican boxer has valid experience to test Garcia as the 32-year-old is a former world champion. He held the WBA Super Featherweight Title from 2015 to 2016, the WBA Interim Featherweight Title from 2012 to 2013 and challenged for the IBF Lightweight Title in 2018.

Ryan Garcia, on the other hand, held the WBC Interim Lightweight Title in 2021. As of May 2022, he is ranked as the world's sixth-best active lightweight by The Ring magazine. The twenty-three-year-old prodigy currently sits among an exciting crop of lightweight contenders and is already a huge name in the sport.

If Ryan Garcia beats Javier Fortuna, will he look to fight Gervonta Davis?

Ryan Garcia was in New York on Saturday night as he sat ringside to call out Gervonta Davis after Davis' sixth-round TKO against Rolando Romero. Both young men have aspirations to be the king of the lightweight division, however there's a high amount of competition.

After Davis won his fight in devastating fashion, his rival Garcia took to Twitter to call out his fellow countryman, where he said:

"Let me handle business July 16th, I'm going to get Tank, he was screaming the whole fight 'I'm next,' so let it be. December, let's get it."

It appears as though Davis may separate from his current promotional partnership so he can explore bigger fights in his division. Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia is also seeking a higher caliber of opponent to put on his resume.

If Davis looks to change his promotional strategy, it could offer a much larger chance for the pair to finally face off in the ring.

