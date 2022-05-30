"We still Mayweather Promotions" - Gervonta Davis may remain with Floyd Mayweather

Gervonta Davis was rumored to be leaving Mayweather Promotions following his fight against Rolly Romero. Throughout the build-up to the fight, the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion said that this would be his last fight with Mayweather Promotions. However, following the fight, during the post-fight press conference, Davis made a statement that confused his fans.

As he was leaving the stage after answering media questions, he wrapped his arm around Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe and said:

"We still Mayweather Promotions baby!"

Leonard Ellerbe replied saying:

"Say it one more time."

Davis obliged and repeated:

"We still Mayweather Promotions!"

Before the media could ask him any more questions, 'Tank' exited the stage. Following the shocking announcement, fans were left wondering if this meant that he would be staying with Mayweather Promotions. A while after the fight between Davis and Rolly was announced, there was a lot of tension between Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather when the Baltimore native tweeted out saying his contract was about to end.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis has confirmed that the Rolly Romero fight on Saturday night will be his last with Mayweather Promotions: “I feel I need to be the one that controls my career. It’s time. Everybody don’t need to have them training wheels on them forever.” [Last Stand Podcast] Gervonta Davis has confirmed that the Rolly Romero fight on Saturday night will be his last with Mayweather Promotions: “I feel I need to be the one that controls my career. It’s time. Everybody don’t need to have them training wheels on them forever.” [Last Stand Podcast] ‼️ Gervonta Davis has confirmed that the Rolly Romero fight on Saturday night will be his last with Mayweather Promotions: “I feel I need to be the one that controls my career. It’s time. Everybody don’t need to have them training wheels on them forever.” [Last Stand Podcast]

Even during the build-up to the fight, he stated that he would be parting ways with Mayweather Promotions because he wanted to be in control of his career. With no formal announcement yet, fans are eagerly waiting to see if Davis renews his contract with Mayweather Promotions.

Gervonta Davis details the sixth round against Rolly Romero

Gervonta Davis detailed the sixth round in his fight against Rolly Romero on Saturday night. 'Tank' put on a clinical performance in the sixth round to knock his opponent out cold. During the post-fight press conference, he spoke about what was going on in his head going into that round:

"The sixth round I was just trying to figure him out, catch his range and see how hard he hit. Just him, I knew he was gonna run into something 'cause he was wanted to, you know what I mean, his focus was just to throw everything hard and he tried to throw his brick hand I think and I just moved out the way and just caught him running in."

However, Davis did admit that the Las Vegas native had some power in his strikes, and 'Tank' also had a bruise on his forehead to prove it. Romero held his own during all five rounds of the fight. But in the sixth round, he got too eager and charged in, while leaving himself open to pay the price.

SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing



KOs Romero in round 6 with a POWER left hand



#DavisRomero GOODNIGHT BROOKLYN @Gervontaa KOs Romero in round 6 with a POWER left hand GOODNIGHT BROOKLYN 😴@Gervontaa KOs Romero in round 6 with a POWER left hand 😳#DavisRomero https://t.co/O9KPaxRvHi

