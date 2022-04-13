Floyd Mayweather seemingly gets mocked by Gervonta Davis over recent claims

Floyd Mayweather has seemingly been mocked by Gervonta Davis over recent claims that he didn't intend to upstage 'Tank'.

Both 'Money' and his protege are set for fights next month. While Mayweather is set to clash with Don Moore on May 14 in Dubai, Davis is set to face off with Rolando Romero on the 28th. The first presser for 'Tank's fight somehow happened on the same day as his promoter's next fight.

Mayweather wasn't in-person to promote Davis' next bout and faced backlash as a result. The 45-year-old responded in an interview with FightHype, claiming that his presser being on the same day as Davis' was necessary.

"Anderson Silva had to fly out of Miami. So we couldn't do the press conference on any other day. They said, 'We'll pay you $1million to do it.' I said, 'No problem.' I can feed my family with that."

Gervonta Davis has now made his thoughts on the quote clear on Twitter, appearing to completely dismiss Mayweather's claim. The lightweight champion had a simple one-word response:

"Lol"

See Gervonta Davis's tweet about Mayweather below:

Gervonta Davis @Gervontaa Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather on his presser clashing with Gervonta Davis: "Anderson Silva had to fly out of Miami. So we couldn't do the press conference on any other day. They said, 'We'll pay you $1million to do it.' I said, 'No problem.' I can feed my family with that." [@FightHype] Floyd Mayweather on his presser clashing with Gervonta Davis: "Anderson Silva had to fly out of Miami. So we couldn't do the press conference on any other day. They said, 'We'll pay you $1million to do it.' I said, 'No problem.' I can feed my family with that." [@FightHype] Lol twitter.com/michaelbensonn… Lol twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

Floyd Mayweather downplays beef with Gervonta Davis

While Gervonta Davis has no intention of squashing the beef with Floyd Mayweather, 'Money' is doing his best to downplay the situation.

'Tank's bout with Rolando Romero next month is the last of his current deal with Mayweather Promotions. Davis has made it very well-known that he's looking to explore free agency soon and promoters such as Oscar De La Hoya have shown an interest in signing the star.

With all the ongoing talk of Mayweather and Davis having beef, the latter's fight has been slightly overlooked. 'Money' has now attempted to shift the narrative back to the upcoming bout.

Claiming that the situation isn't that big of a deal in his interview with FightHype, Mayweather said:

"I want both of them to go out there and give the people what they want to see, entertainment. You know that's what it really, it's about entertaining the people. This is not about Floyd Mayweather and Rolly, this is not about Floyd Mayweather and 'Tank'. This is about 'Tank' and Rolly, they're fighting. This has nothing to do with me. What I'm doing in Dubai is not going on my boxing record, this has nothing to do with me."

Watch FightHype's interview with Mayweather below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard