"Why not do number three?" - Eddie Hearn is open to Dillian Whyte vs. Derek Chisora 3

With the Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev rematch taking place on July 9, Eddie Hearn has shared some thoughts on Chisora vs. Dillian Whyte 3.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter has stated that the two previous encounters were the best heavyweight fights he's ever seen. The pair brawled in 2016 and 2018.

The British promoter was speaking to talkSPORT, where he said about Chisora's future fights:

“Dillian Whyte 3, that’s not a fight I’m looking at, at the moment but all of a sudden if he beats Pulev, Dillian is coming off a defeat to Tyson Fury, why not do number three?"

Hearn then added:

“The two fights were two of the best heavyweight fights I’ve ever seen, so number three would also be a cracker."

In the pair's first outing, the bout went to the scorecards after a brutal 12-round slug fest inside Manchester Arena. One judge scored 115-114 for Chisora, while the other two judges scored 115-113 and 115-114 in Whyte's favour.

The rematch picked up where the first encounter ended. Both men continued to throw heavy shots until it came to an abrupt and destructive end.

Whyte scored a one-punch knockout in round 11 after throwing a devastating left hook to Chisora's chin. The packed-out O2 Arena was left stunned after another epic fight.

Watch Chisora vs. Whyte 2 here:

Derek Chisora vs. Dillian Whyte 3 - A closer look

Since the two Brits last faced each other, their records have changed and they have both been involved in big fights.

Whyte now holds a record of 28-3 with 19 of his victories coming by knockout. This gives 'The Body Snatcher' a knockout rate of 61.29%. Meanwhile, Chisora's record stands at 32-12 with 23 knockouts. 'Dell Boy' has a knockout percentage of 52.27%.

Both men have notable names on their resumes since they last shared the ring together.

Dillian Whyte has competed in two bouts with Alexander Povetkin. Additionally, the 35-year-old has fought Tyson Fury, Mariusz Wach and Oscar Rivas. The Brit was defeated by Fury and Povetkin in their first fight. Chisora. meanwhile, has contested against Senad Gashi, Artur Szpilka, David Price, Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker twice. The Brit only managed to beat Gashi, Szpilka and Price.

After the results of their first two meetings, a trilogy fight would set up a vast amount of excitement ahead of another action-packed brawl.

