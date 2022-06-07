Derek Chisora will return to the ring on July 9 at The O2 Arena in London, where he will face Kubrat Pulev for a second time. The pair first met in 2016, where they clashed in Hamburg.

The result of the two heavyweights' first encounter was in favor of the Bulgarian star, who won a tight split decision. Pulev then progressed after their IBF World Title eliminator to claim the vacant European crown for the second time in his career.

The former British and Commonwealth Champion has competed in some huge contests since his first meeting with Pulev. Chisora brawled with WBC World Title challenger Dillian Whyte in two entertaining clashes. He has also fought against WBA and IBF World Title challenger Carlos Takam, who he knocked out in the eighth round.

Chisora will be looking to rectify his previous three bouts, where he lost to to Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker twice. Pulev, on the other hand, has just come off the back of a victory over Jerry Forrest, as he won by unanimous decision.

Pulev was recently showcased against Anthony Joshua at the end of 2020, in England. The Bulgarian was defeated by the then-world champion in devastating fashion. Joshua won the fight via ninth-round knockout.

As both men near the end of their careers, they will want to secure an impressive victory to add to their resume. If their first outing was anything to go by, the rematch should be an entertaining affair.

Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev 2 - A closer look

It's been six years since the two heavyweights last shared the ring together and a lot has happened since. Both men are arguably past their prime years as Chisora is 38-years-old and Pulev is three years older than his opponent.

The Bulgarian holds a more impressive record than the Brit, although Chisora has competed against a higher caliber of opponents during his career. Pulev has a record of 29-2, whereas Chisora's record is 32-12.

Although Pulev has lost fewer fights than the Brit, Chirsora has racked up more knockouts. The former British champion has 23 knockouts to his name, compared to Pulev's 14. This gives Chisora a knockout rate of 52.27% and his rival a knockout rate of 45.16%.

In both heavyweights' careers, they have each suffered defeats that have come before the bell. Out of Derek Chisora's 12 losses, three of them have been by knockout. Meanwhile, Pulev has lost both of his bouts by knockout.

Watch Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev here:

