"I think AJ can do it" - Skye Nicolson on Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2

Exciting female prodigy Skye Nicolson prepares for her fourth professional bout this Saturday as she faces Gabriela Bouvier (15-10-1). The Australian will make her fourth appearance on the undercard of Joe Cordina vs. Kenichi Ogawa in Cardiff.

Nicolson was last in the ring less than two months ago when she recorded a dominant victory over Shanecqua Paisley Davis on the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano undercard.

Ahead of the young Australian's up-and-coming fight, she made some boxing predictions, including Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2. She told SecondsOut:

"I think AJ can do it. He takes his career very seriously. He's shopped around for a new team to work with, he seems really confident and I hope he gets the job done. I'm a big AJ fan and I'd love to back him to get the win against Usyk. I think Usyk's an amazing fighter, definitely in my top five pound-for-pound, but I hope AJ can get the job done."

Skye Nicolson was then asked how she thought Joshua vs. Fury would play out, to which she responded:

"I don't think it's ever going to happen, if I'm honest with you. It's a hard one to give a prediction on, I find Fury so unpredictable and it depends what AJ shows up. It would be another great fight."

With the highly anticipated rematch between Joshua and Usyk still not being announced, the expectation is that it will take place at the end of June. Both men are deep into their training camps, and it seems the Brit has teamed up with Robert Garcia to help him get ready for the rematch.

A matchup with Tyson Fury, on the other hand, looks a lot further away than the Usyk rematch for Joshua. Fury recently claimed that he will be retiring from boxing and although he's yet to confirm that with the WBC, he hasn't changed his mind yet.

Watch Skye Nicolson's full interview here:

Who is Skye Nicolson?

The 26-year-old holds a professional unbeaten record of 3-0, with her fourth bout coming this weekend. The southpaw has won all of her fights via unanimous decision by thoroughly dominating her opponents.

Skye Nicolson dropped her most recent opponent Paisley Davis in the sixth round, but the American recovered and lasted until the end of the six-round fight.

The young Australian holds an impressive amateur pedigree, where she has a record of 107–33 in the Amateur game. She competed in the featherweight event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning the gold medal.

Nicholson also competed at the 2020 Summer Olympics. In her first bout in the Women's Feather Preliminaries, she beat Im Ae-ji of the Republic of Korea on points.

Watch Skye Nicolson's most recent fight against Paisley Davis here:

