"Rip it from him" - Joe Cordina on his world title challenge against Kenichi Ogawa

Joe Cordina will take on his first title challenge against Kenichi Ogawa on Saturday night. Ogawa will defend his IBF Junior Lightweight Title in Cordina's home country as they will compete at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

'The Welsh Wizard' will take on the title challenge in his fifteenth professional fight. He currently holds a record of 14-0 with 8 knockouts. The 30 year old gained a lot of experience during his amateur career, where he competed in the Commonwealth and Olympic Games. He also represented Wales in the European and World Championships.

Ogawa, however, holds a much more experienced professional career as he has a record of 26-1-1 with 18 knockouts. The 34 year old has held the IBF Super-Featherweight Title since November 2021.

As the Welshman prepares for his clash, he spoke with SecondsOut, who asked him if now is the right time to challenge for a world title, to which he responded:

"I feel strong, I feel fit, I feel experienced. So for me, it's the right timing, if I don't win it now I probably will never win one. I have to do everything I can next Saturday and rip it from him."

Cordina then added:

"I'm not leaving it to any chance, I'm going to do what Tony [Sims] tells me. I'm going to put on the performance of my life and take that title from him."

After Joe Cordina missed out on an entire year of competing in 2020, due to a serious hand injury, the Welshman proved his worth in 2021. He claimed three wins to his record, including a first-round knockout win against Joshua Hernandez.

With Cordina's biggest fight of his career quickly approaching, he couldn't be in better shape for his title challenge. The unbeaten fighter has expressed his confidence and will feel as though his home crowd will help push him over the line.

Watch Joe Cordina's full interview here:

If Joe Cordina is victorious, who will he target next?

Without a doubt, Joe Cordina has an enormous fight ahead of him on Saturday, however if he passes the challenge, he can begin to look forward.

The obvious candidate for the Welshman to set his eyes on would be American star Shakur Stevenson. The 24 year old is already a world champion in two weight classes. He has previously held the WBO Featherweight Title and now holds the WBO and WBC Junior Lightweight Titles.

Shakur Stevenson - Image via Getty Images

Cordina has expressed interest in facing the young American as he told Metro.co.uk:

"Of course you start to think about unification, I have been shouting for a world title for a long time."

If Joe Cordina can overcome Ogawa on Saturday night, a potential clash against Stevenson would be huge for boxing. However, the Welshman must complete his next task before looking forward to unification fights.

