Come on let's do it - Shakur Stevenson calls out Gervonta Davis

Shakur Stevenson has called out Gervonta Davis on social media after Davis suggested that he would move back down to 130lbs.

Stevenson is coming off a sensational performance against Oscar Valdez, where he unified the WBC and WBO Super Featherweight Championships. Meanwhile, Davis is preparing for his upcoming bout against the undefeated Rolando Romero, which is scheduled to take place on May 28.

Check out Michael Benson's post below highlighting the exchange between the two boxers:

Stevenson and Davis are considered two of the hottest talents in boxing. Both undefeated, the two Americans are world champions and have already beaten top-class opposition in their respective divisions.

Davis has fought as high as 140lbs, most notably when he scored an 11th round stoppage victory against Mario Barrios in 2021. Stevenson, on the other hand, has never campaigned higher than 130lbs.

'Tank' will have his last fight under Mayweather Promotions when he faces Romero, and no one knows if he will renew his contract or sign with a different promoter.

Stevenson is currently promoted by Top Rank and negotiations for a fight with Davis would be smoother if both were signed to Bob Arum. Davis must first get through a tough test against Romero, but a victory could set him up for a more lucrative bout against Shakur Stevenson.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Gervonta Davis

Pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez recently picked Davis as his favorite fighter in a recent interview with DAZN.

"Gervonta Davis, I like. I like him, he's young and a very talented fighter".

Watch Canelo Alvarez's full interview on DAZN:

However, Shakur Stevenson has shown outstanding ability in his career so far and looks incredibly hard to beat. Similar to his stablemate Terence Crawford, Stevenson possesses excellent boxing IQ and is difficult to hit cleanly. Only 24, it is fair to assume that he has not entered his prime yet.

Davis is also a skilled boxer and is happy to stick to the sweet science to get the victory. Nevertheless, 'Tank' has displayed that he is more explosive than Stevenson. With 24 knockouts out of 26 victories, the man from Baltimore is one of the hardest punchers in the lightweight and super featherweight divisions.

