"Its the easiest fight of my life" - Rolando Romero on upcoming bout with Gervonta Davis

Rolando Romero believes his next fight with Gervonta Davis will be the easiest one of his career. Romero and Davis are scheduled to clash on May 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The WBA 'regular' lightweight title will be on the line along with each fighters' undefeated record.

Romero and Davis were initially meant to share the ring back on December 5, but 'Rolly' was forced to pull out after being slapped with a sexual assault allegation. Since the bout has been rescheduled, 'Rolly' has been very outspoken about his chances of winning.

Here's what Rolando Romero said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"It's gonna be the easiest fight of my life and that's coming from the bottom of my heart. People don't realize, but I know what's about to happen. I don't really wanna give too much details about why it's the easiest fight of my life, I already won."

Watch the interview below:

Rolando Romero thinks he is underrated

'Rolly' continued by stating he doesn't get the recognition he deserves for his boxing ability and unorthodox style. During the same interview with Fight Hype, he said:

"A lot of people completely underestimate me, just because I fight awkward. I didn't do the amateur system, I had 35 amateur fights when I was already an adult. I like my awkward stuff, I am unbelievably explosive, I'm way faster than I appear and my timing, I land accurate s**t. I know where to hit you and I know where to hurt you. In boxing if you don't box that typical amateur style, like Floyd or Canelo, you're a trash fighter."

In May, the boxing world will discover if Romero's awkward style is enough to defeat the hard-hitting Davis. With 26 victories on his record, 'Tank' is more experienced than 'Rolly' and has beaten former world champions such as Leo Santa Cruz and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Meanwhile, Rolando Romero has only had 14 professional fights, which include impressive victories over Jackson Martinez and Anthony Yigit.

Regardless, both 'Rolly' and 'Tank' possess devastating punching power and the potential to knock each other out. It remains to be seen if Rolando Romero can back up his trash talk and deliver the best performance of his career against a highly-rated talent like Davis.

