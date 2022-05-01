Watch: Brawl breaks out during Shakur Stevenson's press conference as two women allegedly attack the champ's mother 

Shakur Stevenson rushed to the defense of his mother in the middle of his post-fight press conference.

The 24-year-old attended his press conference alongside Top Rank boss Bob Arum and answering media questions when he heard a brawl breaking out. The Newark native immediately put the mic down along with his belts and ran out of the room.

Take a look at the video uploaded by FightHub TV:

According to Mike Coppinger, two women were accused of attacking Shakur Stevenson's mother, which caused the brawl. MGM Arena security then got into the fight, and Stevenson's crew and family members started fighting with the guards, who were not allowing the champion or his mother to enter. The whole ordeal lasted for more than 15 minutes and the local PD got involved.

Take a look at the tweet by Mike Coppinger:

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Apparently two women are accused of attacking Shakur Stevenson’s mother, which abuptly concluded the news conference when Shakur rushed to her aid. Was unclear what was happening in real time #ValdezStevenson Apparently two women are accused of attacking Shakur Stevenson’s mother, which abuptly concluded the news conference when Shakur rushed to her aid. Was unclear what was happening in real time #ValdezStevenson

This was a dramatic end to a historic night for the champion. Stevenson put on a masterclass against a tough Mexican champion in Oscar Valdez. The Newark native was dominant from the minute the bell rang. Stevenson looked quicker and sharper than his opponent. He controlled the distance, countered well, and was able to slip most of Valdez's offensive advances.

Shakur Stevenson believes he beat Oscar Valdez, Canelo Alvarez, and Eddy Reynoso

The 24-year-old believes he beat team Canelo Alvarez after his dominant win over Oscar Valdez. The pair fought for 12 rounds at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 30th with their unbeaten records on the line. Stevenson completely dominated Valdez to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Immediately after his fight, he spoke about how he felt after beating Valdez:

"I told ya'll what I was gonna do, I said I was gonna beat Valdez, Canelo and Eddy Reynoso. That was my game plan, I beat the whole team and I feel good about it. Much respect to them, no disrespect to them but that was my game plan."

Watch the interview below:

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing 🗣️'We can line up the Devin Haney fight in the future!'



Shakur Stevenson reacts to his unanimous decision victory over Oscar Valdez. 🗣️'We can line up the Devin Haney fight in the future!'Shakur Stevenson reacts to his unanimous decision victory over Oscar Valdez. https://t.co/aYxjfVdORi

Stevenson expressed his desire to become undisputed at 130lbs. He also spoke about how he could potentially fight Devin Haney, who was in attendance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Edited by John Cunningham