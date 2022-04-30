"You better not be hitting women"- Oscar Valdez responds to Shakur Stevenson over PED accusations

Oscar Valdez recently hit back at Shakur Stevenson after the American's constant trash talk. The two junior lightweight stars are set to fight on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the build-up to their fight, Stevenson has often accused the Mexican of using performance enhancing drugs.

During an interview on The Last Stand podcast hosted by Brian Custer, Valdez responded to Stevenson's comments:

"Well I answered back to him. I told him, 'Well, you know what, you better not be hitting women.' Last I hear, he was hitting women on the street, so I said we got a deal. I won't ever cheat don't worry about me, I'm not a cheater. Worry about yourself not hitting women. 'Cause if you hit another woman, you might go to jail."

Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez promises to be an amazing fight. Both junior lightweights will put their titles and unbeaten records on the line when they square off on Saturday night. For Stevenson, it is a chance to unify the division and prove to everyone that the hype behind him is real.

For Valdez, this fight is a chance to be in the spotlight and show everyone what he is capable of against an Olympic silver medalist.

Shakur Stevenson can't wait to "beat" Canelo Alvarez's entire team

The 24-year-old Stevenson is exuding confidence as he prepares for his title unification bout. He has called out Valdez's camp on multiple occasions, accusing them of using PEDs. In his latest callout during the fight week press conference, the Olympic silver medalist stated that by defeating Valdez, he will be beating Canelo Alvarez's entire team:

"He had Canelo with him every step of the way... When I beat [Oscar Valdez] I'm going to feel good beating him. Canelo, Eddy Reynoso, the whole team."

Valdez trains alongside Canelo Alvarez and two-time Trainer of the Year Eddy Reynoso.

On Saturday night, we will get to see if Shakur Stevenson can back up his talk like he's done every time in his career so far.

