"It's been quite a journey" - Oscar Valdez praises Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso

Oscar Valdez will fight Shakur Stevenson on April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Valdez's WBO and Stevenson's WBC Junior Lightweight belts are on the line.

In an interview with Showtime Sports, Valdez praised Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso and celebrated their role in his training camp ahead of the bout.

"It's been quite a journey. A great learning experience being in the hands of Eddy Reynoso and training with Canelo Alvarez. Canelo Alvarez is the face of boxing right now. He's a fighter who's fought the best."

Check out the full interview with Oscar Valdez on Showtime Sports here:

Oscar Valdez held the WBO Featherweight title from 2016 to 2019. He has a current record of 30-0-0 with 23 knockouts.

His most recent bout was against Robson Conceição, of Brazil, in September 2021. The bout was very close, though Valdez edged the victory on the scorecards. Many, including Conceição, believed that the decision was wrong.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



espn.com/boxing/story/_… Robson Conceicao has filed a complaint with the WBC following his controversial loss to Oscar Valdez, his manager, Sergio Batarelli, tells ESPN. Among the grievances: the judging, officiating, and of course, the drug testing fiasco Robson Conceicao has filed a complaint with the WBC following his controversial loss to Oscar Valdez, his manager, Sergio Batarelli, tells ESPN. Among the grievances: the judging, officiating, and of course, the drug testing fiasco espn.com/boxing/story/_…

In the lead-up to the 2021 fight, Valdez tested positive for a banned stimulant. However, the bout was allowed to go ahead by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission.

Due to the failed drug test and the controversial decision, Valdez has been subject to heavy criticism since the fight.

Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson has a record of 17-0-0 with nine knockouts. In October 2021, he dismantled the reigning WBO Junior Lightweight Champion Jamel Herring in what was likely the most impressive performance of his career to date.

Valdez vs. Stevenson is a highly-anticipated fight in the boxing world. The pair are the No.1 and No.2-ranked fighters in their division. Stevenson is renowned for his technical boxing ability, while Valdez is celebrated for his toughness in the ring and his incredible punching power.

In 2018, Valdez suffered a broken jaw in a fight with Scott Quigg, but still managed to finish the fight and secure the victory.

The undercard for the fight on Saturday also includes Keyshawn Davis vs. Esteban Sanchez (junior welterweight), Nico Ali Walsh vs. Alejandro Ibarra (middleweight), Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremy Hill (lightweight), and Andres Cortes vs. Alexis del Bosque (junior lightweight).

Edited by Harvey Leonard