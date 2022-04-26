Vacant Ring Magazine Super Featherweight on the line for Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez are scheduled to fight on April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stevenson's WBO and Valdez's WBC Junior Lightweight titles are on the line. The fight is expected to be a highly technical demonstration.

It was recently announced that the vacant Ring Magazine Super Featherweight Belt will also be awarded to the winner of the bout. The announcement was posted by Michael Benson, editor of TalkSport, on Twitter. With a new belt on the line, the winner will become a three-belt champion in the division.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ANNOUNCED: The vacant Ring Magazine super-featherweight belt will be on the line for Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson on Saturday night.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez a Grand exhibition

Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez will be fighting at the MGM Grand. It is probably the biggest fight that either boxer has had so far. It has been advertised as a unification fight for the Super Featherweight or Junior Lightweight world titles.

Shakur Stevenson, who hails from Newark, New Jersey, has a record of 17-0-0 with nine knockouts. He rose to fame after winning a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games. He turned professional the following year. In 2019, Stevenson won the WBO Featherweight Title but vacated the title in order to move up a weight class shortly after.

Stevenson's biggest win to date was his October 2021 victory over Jamel Herring, who had recently beaten the Irish boxing great, Carl Frampton. The New Jersey fighter won by stoppage in the 10th round.

Oscar Valdez is the current WBC Junior Lightweight Champion and a former WBO Featherweight Title holder. He made his pro debut in 2012 and has an undefeated record of 30-0-0 with 23 knockouts. His toughest bout to date was likely in 2018, when he faced Scott Quigg. He broke his jaw in the bout but still managed to claim victory.

Valdez is known for exciting fights. In 2021, he faced Miguel Berchelt for the Super Featherweight Title. He dropped Berchelt three times, knocking him out in the tenth round. In 2020, he won a similar victory over Jayson Velez, who he also put down twice before a tenth-round knockout.

Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson are two of the most highly rated boxers in the Junior Lightweight division. Stevenson demonstrates exceptional boxing ability but Valdez is a far more experienced and more aggressive fighter. Their showdown on Saturday is expected to be a tough fight for both men.

