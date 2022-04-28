Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez: Preview and Prediction

On April 30th, at the MGM Grand, Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez will fight for Stevenson's WBO and Valdez's WBC Junior Lightweight titles. The fight is the latest in a string of major fights this year.

Stevenson is the No.1 ranked junior lightweight in the world and Valdez is the No.2. Stevenson has a record of 17-0-0 with 9 knockouts and Valdez has a record of 30-0-0 with 23 knockouts. Both men are coming off victories - Stevenson over Jamel Herring in October and Valdez in a close fight over Robson Conceicao in September.

Among others, the undercard will feature: Keyshawn Davis vs. Esteban Sanchez (junior welterweight), Nico Ali Walsh vs. Alejandro Ibarra (middleweight), Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremy Hill (lightweight), and Andres Cortes vs. Alexis del Bosque (junior lightweight).

Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez Preview

Shakur Stevenson is a prospect who seems to carry a hint of greatness. The former Olympian made his pro debut in 2017 against Edgar Brito. Unlike many young fighters, his early opponents did not carry losing records. In 2018, Stevenson beat Juan Tapia (8-1), Roxberg Patrick Riley (12-0), Aelio Mesquita (16-1), Carlos Ruiz (16-4-2), and Viorel Simion (21-2).

In 2019, Stevenson challenged Jessie Cris Rosales for the vacant WBC and IBF Continental Titles. He won the fight by TKO in the fourth round. He won two more titles in 2019 before getting a shot at a world championship against Joet Gonzalez in October. He won the fight via unanimous decision, claiming the WBO World Featherweight Title.

After a series of impressive victories, Stevenson challenged Jamel Herring for the WBO Super Featherweight Title. He broke Herring down over the early rounds and claimed a TKO victory in the tenth.

Check out the highlights of the bout here:

Oscar Valdez, a two-time world titlist, has been lauded as potentially the next great Mexican fighter. He is a warrior in the ring, largely known for his effective and aggressive punching power. Valdez is also a former Olympian. He made his pro debut in 2012 against Angel Prado. He fought eight times in his first two years as a pro, winning all eight by technical knockout.

Valdez won his first title (NABA) in 2014 after knocking out Adrian Perez in the fourth round. Early in his career, he fought on the undercard of fights such as Lomachenko-Salido, Pacquiao-Bradley II, Pacquiao-Bradley III, Crawford-Postol, and Pacquiao-Vargas. He won his first world title in 2016 by stopping Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda in the second round.

In 2018, Valdez stepped into the ring with Scott Quigg, a British fighter with a record of 34-1-2. After a brutal twelve-round war, in which Valdez broke his jaw and Quigg broke his nose, Valdez was crowned the victor by unanimous decision.

In January, it was announced that Valdez and Stevenson would fight to unify their titles in 2022.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez Prediction

There is little doubt that the fight on Saturday will be a great one. Oscar Valdez has heart and can be relentless with his combinations. His punching power is likely unmatched in the division. Shakur Stevenson is one of the most technically talented prospects in boxing right now. He has the edge in speed and his power cannot be taken lightly either.

Though both boxers have a good shot, Stevenson will likely emerge victorious. With his track record, and Valdez's iron will and chin, it is unlikely that he will stop the Mexican fighter. However, he will likely get the edge on the scorecards. The fight has the makings of a modern classic.

Prediction: Shakur Stevenson by decision.

Edited by John Cunningham