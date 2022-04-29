Shakur Stevenson plans on humiliating Oscar Valdez in the ring - "I'll feel good beating him, Canelo, Eddy Reynoso, the whole team" 

Shakur Stevenson plans to put on a dominating performance against Oscar Valdez this Saturday.

The highly anticipated Junior Lightweight Championship bout is set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 30. With the WBO, WBC, and The Ring titles on the line, Stevenson has emerged as a massive favorite going into the fight. However, Oscar Valdez's ability to relentlessly pile pressure on his opponents and his ferocious power cannot be undermined.

Just days before the matchup, Shakur Stevenson suggested that a possible victory against Oscar Valdez would give him a sense of beating his entire team, including Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso. During a recent press conference for Stevenson vs. Valdez, the 24-year-old said:

"I feel like there's a difference with his camp because he had Canelo with him every step of the way. Canelo's right there next to him, telling him how to hook, jab, and they was with each other every step of the way. So, when I beat him, I'll feel good beating him, Canelo, Eddy Reynoso, the whole team."

Shakur Stevenson believes he is the best fighter in the world

Ahead of his upcoming bout against Oscar Valdez, Shakur Stevenson has made a bold claim suggesting that he's the best fighter in the world.

While the 24-year-old is widely considered the best in his weight class, it is not something that excites him too much. Instead, Stevenson wants to be regarded as the best fighter in the world. During a recent episode of Blood, Sweat and Tears: Valdez vs. Stevenson, the undefeated boxer said:

"People think that when I say certain stuff like that, I'm just saying it but I mean every bit of it. I know my capabilities, I've been in the ring with the best of the best. I love blood, I think Canelo is great too but me, personally, I feel like I'm the best fighter in the world."

