Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez full card results 

Oscar Valdez v Shakur Stevenson
allanbinoy
Modified May 01, 2022 02:42 PM IST
News

Shakur Stevenson took on Oscar Valdez on April 30th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both were unbeaten champions looking to unify the super-featherweight division. This was a massive fight for the weight class, as the victor will get to challenge for the undisputed title next.

On the undercard, Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis took on Esteban Sanchez in an eight-round lightweight bout. Also on the undercard was Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh, who locked horns with Alejandro Ibarra in a four-round middleweight matchup.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez main card results

Shakur Stevenson def. Oscar Valdez via unanimous decision (117-110, 118-109, 118-109)

Coronation complete🌹@BoostMobile x #ValdezStevenson https://t.co/rUxzgwAzRj

Shakur Stevenson beat Oscar Valdez with a dominant performance to become the Unified Super-Featherweight Champion. The Newark native looked extremely poised inside the ring as he controlled the distance, countered well, and was able to evade Valdez's attacks. Towards the end of the fight, Stevenson took over completely, as the Mexican just sat back and tried to defend himself.

He even managed to knock the Mexican out early. At the end of the last round, before the bell rang, he took a victory lap around the ring as Valdez hoplessly chased him around.

Keyshawn Davis def. Esteban Sanchez via TKO (Rd. 6)

IT'S TIME TO GO HOME 🌟@KeyshawnDavis8 x #ValdezStevenson https://t.co/uFLQ7uGK9q

The young lightweight prodigy proved himself yet again as he beat a tough Mexican fighter in Esteban Sanchez. Davis completely dominated the fight and closed the show in the sixth round. The Olympic silver medallist delivered four left hooks to the same spot on his opponents eye which had closed up. The referee had seen enough and called a stop to the contest.

Nico Ali Walsh def. Alejandro Ibarra via KO (R1 at 2:50)

STUNG LIKE A BEE.@NicoAliX74 x #ValdezStevenson https://t.co/NZwe4ovCgE

Nico Ali Walsh put on yet another impressive performance against Alejandro Ibarra. Walsh knocked Ibarra out in the closing seconds of the very first round. For the 21-year-old, it was a special moment to fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and it was the perfect ending to his homecoming.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez undercard results

Raymond Muratalla def. Jeremy Hill via KO (Rd. 3)

GOOD NIGHT 😴 Muratalla just called game. #ValdezStevenson https://t.co/etXsPID3uk

Andres Cortes def. Alexis del Bosque via TKO (Rd. 6)

THREE PIECE, NO SODA. #ValdezStevenson https://t.co/9aT0YvVECP

Troy Isley def. Anthony Hannah via TKO (Rd. 2)

Made it look easy. Tally another dub for @BoxboyTroy1. #ValdezStevenson https://t.co/bEnfiomDqc

Abdullah Mason def. Luciano Ramos via TKO (Rd. 1)

DOMINANT 😤Abdullah Mason needed a round to end it. #ValdezStevenson https://t.co/JoXgEG1J6P

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips – majority draw

Also Read Article Continues below
Tonight opens with a majority draw. #ValdezStevenson https://t.co/4BDgxsgUBT

Edited by C. Naik

