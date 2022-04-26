"Imma become a star" - Keyshawn Davis eyes an all-American showdown with Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis has been called out by a young, rising star lightweight boxer. Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis believes he should be next in line to fight 'Tank'.

Gervonta Davis is currently set to fight Rolly Romero on May 28th with his belts on the line. In an interview with Boxing Social, the 23-year-old Keyshawn Davis called 'Tank' out:

"It's going to be a pay-per-view massive fight, that I can say is now. I really feel like me and Gervonta Davis is gonna be a massive fight in the future. Everybody else is like, I don't really know where they're gonna fall at, I don't know where they gonna be at. But I know Gervonta Davis is gonna be at one-thirty-five for a long time. He is a star already and I know for a fact Imma become a star as well as he is."

Keyshawn Davis went on to talk about how that fight will sell well since they are both named Davis and since they are both from the same "area."

However, 'Tank' is not focused on the Olympic silver medallist. All of his attention is on his next opponent, Rolando Romero. The 27-year-old looks to dominate the Las Vegas native so he can clear any doubt in anyone's mind about who the best Mayweather Promotions boxer is.

Gervonta Davis has newfound respect for Jake Paul

'Tank' Davis has gained a new sense of respect for YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Davis was never a big fan of 'The Problem Child' and would often refer to him as a 'clown'. 'Tank' still thinks Paul is a 'clown' but has newfound respect for him because of the work he is putting in at the gym.

While on the 'I Am Athlete' podcast, 'Tank' spoke about 'The Problem Child':

"You know, I feel as though at first I didn't like how Jake Paul was coming in. Because of how he was making it look, like he'll call out somebody else that's like, but now that I see that. I feel as though he's still a clown coz that's his personality, he's still a clown. But as far as him like content in the gym, like I'm starting to respect it 'cause he's not doing it for the hype."

Jake Paul is currently on a hiatus from boxing while he focuses on promoting the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor mega-fight.

