"I'm starting to respect it" - Gervonta Davis has newfound respect for Jake Paul

Gervonta Davis has revealed that he has newfound respect for Jake Paul. 'Tank' was never the biggest fan of 'The Problem Child' due to continuous call-outs and trash-talk. However, the 27-year-old appeared on the 'I Am Athlete' podcast to talk about everything boxing with hosts Brandon Marshall, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, and Adam Caparell.

They asked 'Tank' what he thought of Paul. 'Tank' replied saying:

"You know, I feel as though at first I didn't like how Jake Paul was coming in. Because of how he was making it look, like he'll call out somebody else that's like, but now that I see that. I feel as though he's still a clown coz that's his personality, he's still a clown. But as far as him like content in the gym, like I'm starting to respect it coz he's not doing it for the hype."

The Baltimore native is currently preparing to take on Rolly Romero on May 28th. There's a lot of animosity between the pair. On May 28th, they will not only fight for world titles, but also to keep their unbeaten record intact. The pair will look to prove to Floyd Mayweather who the better fighter is. It will be interesting to see how Romero decides to fight an elusive power-puncher like Davis.

Gervonta Davis exposes the politics in boxing

Gervonta Davis spoke about politics in present-day boxing. 'Tank' spoke about how fighters were more interested in money and clout instead of fighting the best. The 27-year-old appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast to talk about politics in boxing. He said:

"Like right now, if somebody called me out right now, I feel as though, like more so of they want the money and also the clout. Like, coz right now it's like who is the one that's, right now I'm saying this generation right now is just, who's making the most money, who is like getting that guy out of there, like. So it's not just one thing, it's not just fighting."

Gervonta Davis has experienced this first hand. Many fighters in the division are scared to fight 'Tank' because of his sheer power and skill. Hence, they take on easier fights and duck 'Tank'. It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old will be able to make a better fight if he is able to overcome Rolly.

