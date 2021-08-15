5 things you need to know about Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's grandson who just made his pro-boxing debut

Nico Ali Walsh is an American boxer who recently made his professional debut on Saturday in a scheduled four-round middleweight bout in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And if his middle name is all too familiar, that's because he's the grandson of sports icon and arguably boxing's greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali.

Fuelled by a burning determination and a desire to live up to his grandfather's legendary legacy, Ali Walsh will embark on a journey to reach the pinnacle of boxing success. But for now, he's just at the beginning of what could be a promising career as a pugilist and prizefighter.

On the heels of Ali Walsh's successful debut in the squared circle, let's discuss five things you need to know about the budding upstart.

#5 Nico Ali Walsh is boxing royalty

Nico Ali Walsh [Image Courtesy: @nicoaliwalsh on Instagram]

Let's start with the obvious. Nico Ali Walsh is the grandson of boxing's biggest star Muhammad Ali. But how exactly are they related?

Nico is the son of Robert Walsh and Rasheda Ali Walsh, who is Muhammad Ali’s daughter. Rasheda is Ali's daughter with his second wife and actress, Belinda Boyd.

Ali Walsh isn't the first member of the Ali clan to follow in the footsteps of their legendary patriarch. Laila Ali, the boxing icon's daughter with his third wife, Veronica Porché, also tried her hand at the sport that made their family a household name. Laila competed from 1999 to 2007 and captured the WBC, WIBA, IWBF, and IBA female super middleweight titles and the IWBF light heavyweight title along the way.

In essence, Ali Walsh is related to two world-class boxers, making him true boxing royalty.

#4 Nico Ali Walsh has a bright future ahead of him

Nico Ali Walsh in the gym [Image Courtesy: @nicoaliwalsh on Instagram]

Nico Ali Walsh is only 21-years-old. Born in 2001, the Chicago native pursued boxing early in his life and had success as an amateur. Ali Walsh is reported to have approximately 30 amateur bouts before making his way to the pros.

Ali Walsh is self-aware in the sense that he has admitted that he's been getting breaks due to his popular last name. But according to the young prospect, he will prove that he will do everything in his power to prove that he's deserving of the opportunities he's being handed.

"Everyone mentions the pressure but every occupation has pressure of its own," Ali Walsh told CBC Sports. "Mine may seem a little more significant to others but all boxers feel the pressure of fighting someone, fighting for their lives, basically. And that's just the way I look at it."

#3 Nico Ali Walsh's career is in good hands

After promoting Muhammad Ali, Bob Arum will do the same to Nico Ali Walsh.

Nico Ali Walsh has his work cut out for him as he'll try to prove his worth while fighting under the shadow of Muhammad Ali. Fortunately, he's under the care of people who could undoubtedly foster his career and put him in the best position of success.

Ali Walsh recently signed a multi-fight deal with Bob Arum's Top Rank promotions. The company has produced several boxing legends, including Oscar De La Hoya, Roberto Durán, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Marvin Hagler, Manny Pacquiao, and of course, Ali Walsh's grandfather.

✍️ 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙀𝘿 : The Legend Lives On 🥊🦋🐝@NicoAliX74 - the grandson of "The Greatest" - has signed a multi-fight promotional pact with Top Rank.



The 20-year-old Middleweight will turn pro in a 4-round bout, live on ESPN on Saturday, August 14. pic.twitter.com/2fYDIYjxeF — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 24, 2021

“I’m doing what I love,” Ali Walsh told World Boxing News after the deal was announced. “Signing with Top Rank is a dream come true."

Arum was instrumental in the rise of Muhammad Ali. He was the man behind The Man, promoting 27 fights for Ali, including the iconic 'Thrilla in Manila' on October 1, 1975.

#2 Nico Ali Walsh is a combination of brains and brawn

Nico Ali Walsh [Photo via @nicoaliwalsh on Instagram]

Boxing is a full-time profession that requires lifelong dedication. As such, most successful boxers begin training very early in their lives, forgoing mundane activities like going to college.

However, Nico Ali Walsh is different. The 21-year-old attended the University of Las Vegas, Nevada (UNLV) and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business. He also finished his high school studies at Bishop Gorman High School in 2018.

Ali Walsh's brother, Biaggio, also goes to UNLV, where he plays running back for the educational institution's varsity football squad.

#1 Nico Ali Walsh wore Muhammad Ali's shorts to his debut

Muhammad Ali and Nico Ali Walsh side by side [Image Courtesy: @espnringside on Instagram]

While Nico Ali Walsh isn't the same bombastic character that Muhammad Ali was, the middleweight prospect possesses the same confidence and self-belief that his grandfather had. He has Ali's blood running through his veins, after all.

Sporting the shorts that were gifted to him by his grandfather, Ali Walsh channeled the spirit of Muhammad Ali to win his pro-debut against Jordan Weeks via first-round technical knockout. The newcomer landed 20 power punches to send his opponent crashing to the canvas before going for the kill.

After the fight, Ali Walsh vowed never to wear his grandfather's attire to his fights again. According to the youngster, the trunks are too special for him to ever use them again.

“I’m never wearing these trunks again. They were my grandfather’s, it is so emotional. This is a dream come true.”

Edited by Avinash Tewari