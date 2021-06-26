Watch: Boxing highlights of Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's grandson

Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of 'The Greatest' Muhammad Ali, has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Top Rank, a Las Vegas-based boxing promotion. The first fight promoted by the company was Muhammad Ali's 1966 fight against George Chuvalo.

Bob Arum, the CEO and Founder of Top Rank, shared the tweet posted by the promotion and expressed interest in what the future holds for Nico Ali Walsh.

This is amazing. The first fight I promoted was his grandfather against Chuvalo in March of 1966. Who would have believed that so many years later, we’d be promoting the pro debut of his grandson?



Looking forward to what's ahead for @NicoAliX74 beginning August 14. Details soon. https://t.co/kTH2bR902a — Bob Arum (@BobArum) June 24, 2021

Bob Arum promoted 27 of Muhammad Ali's fights, including the historic "Thrilla in Manila" bout against Joe Frazier.

Nico Ali Walsh is the younger son of Muhammad Ali's daughter Rasheda Ali Walsh and her husband, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Robert Walsh. Nico will be working with several other renowned entities in the boxing world. SugarHill Steward, known for training WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, will be Walsh's chief second corner. Matchmaker Bruce Trampler, who has worked with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya, is also on his team.

Honored to work with young Nico Ali Walsh and family and Mgr Mike Joyce in his boxing career. Worked with grandfather Muhammad Ali when Angelo Dundee hired me in 1971, 50 years ago. @NicoAliX74 @rashedaali @trboxing @espn — Bruce Trampler (@BruceTrampler) June 21, 2021

Nico Ali Walsh is set to go professional on August 14, 2021, on the undercard of the Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco fight card. His opponent is yet to be announced.

Debuting in the ring at a benefit for St. Baldrick's Foundation, Nico Ali Walsh has around 30 amateur bouts so far.

Here are the highlights of some of his amateur boxing fights:

Nico Ali Walsh: I'm doing what I love

For Nico Ali Walsh, pursuing boxing professionally is not only about following in his grandfather's footsteps and keeping his legacy alive but also doing what he is passionate about.

In a statement released by Top Rank, Nico Ali Walsh said the contract with Top Rank was a dream come true, and it is not a responsibility he takes lightly.

"I'm doing what I love. Signing with Top Rank is a dream come true. I'm going to have fun on Aug. 14, and the next time I fight. Top Rank will give me the name, date, and location, and I'll have a great time. I am honoured to continue the fighting legacy that my grandfather started. It is a responsibility I don't take lightly."

Nico Ali Walsh is aware of the weight on his shoulders and is prepared to take up that responsibility.

Speaking of his earliest memories with Muhammad Ali, whom he calls 'Poppy', Nico Ali Walsh said that he remembers hanging out with the legend in the gym.

If you like our UFC content, please give us a fullow on Facebook too. Check our page here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari